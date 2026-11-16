Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Reports 35% Revenue Growth to US$2.36M and Returns to Profitability with US$268K Net Income in Q3 2026

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Wi2Wi Corporation ("Wi2WI" or the "Company") (TSX Venture:YTY), announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Q3 2026 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the company website at www.wi2wi.com.

Sue Amarin, CEO and Director states:

"Wi2Wi delivered another strong quarter, with higher revenue, improved gross margins and a return to profitability compared with Q3 2025. The cumulative revenue for the first three quarters of 2026 (US$6.46 million) already exceeded total revenues for fiscal 2025 (US$6.34 million). These results reflect our team's focus on sales and execution, sustained customer demand and the continued momentum in the defense and aerospace segments.

We are expanding production capacity with new seam-welding and cleanroom equipment coming online this quarter. This investment, together with a strong backlog, a healthy book-to-bill ratio and the shift toward U.S. manufacturing, positions Wi2Wi to meet growing demand."

Highlights

Q3 2026 Revenue of US$2.36 million, a 35% increase over Q3 2025 revenue of US$1.75 million.

Gross Profit of US$891,000 in Q3 2026, versus gross profit of $219,000 in Q3 2025, an increase of 307%.

Q3 2026 Gross Margin of 38%, compared to 12% in Q3 2025, an increase of 217%.

Net income of US$268,000 in Q3 2026, versus net loss of US$351,000 in Q3 2025, an increase of 176%.

Q3 2026 EBITDA of US$477,000 versus EBITDA of US$(141,000) in Q3 2025, an increase of 438%.

Q3 2026 Financial Results

(in thousands of US dollars) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Revenue $ 2,360 $ 1,754 Gross Profit (loss) $ 891 $ 219 Operating Expenses $ 547 $ 491 Income from Operations (loss) $ 344 $ (272 ) Net Income (loss) $ 268 $ (351 ) Gross Margin 38 % 12 % Working Capital $ 3,199 $ 2,746

Strategy

Wi2Wi is focused on becoming a leading provider of high-reliability frequency control and precision timing solutions under its Precision Devices (PDI) brand. The strategy prioritizes faster delivery, higher quality, and greater responsiveness to deepen ties with Tier-1 aerospace, defense, and industrial customers and drive revenue growth through increased volumes and program participation.

Key initiatives:

Cost optimization, product-mix refinement, and U.S. manufacturing to improve margins.

Enhanced customer responsiveness to expand share of wallet and recurring business.

Investments in manufacturing automation to expand capacity, boost throughput, and reduce costs.

Targeted R&D for new products in space, industrial automation, and advanced communications.

This disciplined approach aims to solidify Wi2Wi as a trusted supplier of precision solutions for mission-critical applications.

Outlook

Wi2Wi remains focused on strengthening its operational foundation for long-term growth. Despite ongoing trade-policy and tariff uncertainty, the Company has successfully passed through related cost increases via pricing adjustments, limiting margin impact. With a strong order book and solid demand across aerospace, defense, and industrial markets, management is cautiously optimistic for the remainder of the year and into next. Visibility into unit volumes is improving despite long sales and production cycles, supported by enhanced internal forecasting. Near-term priorities are ramping up production, optimizing the supply chain, and capitalizing on potential North American onshoring trends.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi Corporation (TSX-V:YTY) is a vertically integrated, Made-in-USA manufacturer of high-reliability precision timing and frequency control products for defense, aerospace, medical and industrial applications. Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, the company delivers industrial and MIL-SPEC crystals, oscillators, and filters under the Precision Devices brand.

For further information

Investor Relations

E: investorrelations@wi2wi.com

Sue Amarin, Chief Executive Officer & Director

E: sue_a@wi2wi.com

T: 1-608-203-0234

Website: https://www.wi2wi.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: Wi2Wi Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wi2wi-reports-35-revenue-growth-to-us2.36m-and-returns-to-profitability-with-u-1251145