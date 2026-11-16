Sharecare Partners With HomeTown Health to Bring AskMD, Funded Through the GREAT Health Program, to More Rural Hospitals and Patients Across Georgia

Selected by Georgia DCH as the patient engagement platform of the GREAT Health Program, AskMD by Sharecare helps people better understand their health, access the right care

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced at HLTH USA 2026 that it has been named a gold level business partner of HomeTown Health, an organization of rural and small hospitals that work together to find ways to survive and thrive in a complex healthcare environment. The partnership follows Sharecare's selection by the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) to be one of the first subgrantees of the federally funded Georgia Rural Enhancement and Transformation of Health (GREAT Health) Program.1

As the patient engagement platform funded by the GREAT Health Program, AskMD by Sharecare helps rural Georgians understand their health, confirm their coverage, find in-network and virtual care, and take earlier preventive steps. Joining forces with HomeTown Health will amplify that work by cultivating opportunities to collaborate more closely with the hospitals who serve Georgia's rural communities.

"Rural hospitals are where health happens for so many communities in Georgia, not to mention across the country," said Jeff Arnold, co-founder and executive chairman of Sharecare. "For more than two decades, HomeTown Health has fostered collaboration on behalf of these hospitals, assembling partners committed to being stakeholders in their success. Through GREAT Health, AskMD is available for free to all Georgians, and we are excited to work with HomeTown Health member hospitals to reach more rural residents earlier, close gaps in care, and make communities healthier, close to home."

HomeTown Health selects its business partners through a due diligence process that includes reference checks, performance reviews, customer satisfaction, and a proven ability to perform and communicate well in rural settings. Its Business Partner Program is built on long-term commitment, not one-time sponsorship: partners work as equal stakeholders alongside member hospitals to bring expertise, education, and solutions to the rural healthcare market, and empower these hospitals to reach more people earlier, keep care closer to home, and strengthen their long-term sustainability.

"Our business partners aren't vendors. They're equal stakeholders with our member hospitals, and we choose them carefully," said Kristy Thomson, chief operating officer of HomeTown Health. "Sharecare came to us with a real understanding of what rural hospitals face, as well as an innovative patient-facing solution with AskMD, which is funded through the GREAT Health Program. We look forward to working alongside them and DCH to help our member hospitals reach more people in their communities."

"As a community hospital, our work doesn't end at our front door," said Derek Rozier, chief executive officer of Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, Georgia, who was recently named HomeTown Health's CEO of the Year. "Keeping Liberty County healthy means reaching people before they need emergency care and making sure no one falls through the cracks between visits. With AskMD by Sharecare funded through DCH and now part of HomeTown Health's business partner network, hospitals like ours can have confidence that this is a trusted, practical tool that can help us better serve our patients and communities."

HomeTown Health has recommended AskMD across three service lines for its rural hospital members:

Population Health Management: empower hospitals to better understand the health needs of the communities they serve and focus outreach where it can make the biggest difference

empower hospitals to better understand the health needs of the communities they serve and focus outreach where it can make the biggest difference Care Gap Closure: help hospitals reach people who are due for preventive screenings and recommended care, and guide them toward their next step

help hospitals reach people who are due for preventive screenings and recommended care, and guide them toward their next step Consumer-Facing Engagement: give people in rural communities a simple, personalized way to understand their health, find the right care, and stay engaged between visits

Today at 10:50 a.m. PT, Sharecare's president and chief marketing officer, Dawn Whaley, will join the panel Medicaid on the Brink on the Velocity Stage at HLTH USA 2026 in Las Vegas, where she will discuss how the GREAT Health Program is putting digital tools like AskMD to work for rural hospitals and the communities they serve.

Hospitals and other organizations interested in working with Sharecare can learn more at askmdhealth.com or send an email to askmd@sharecare.com.

About HomeTown Health

HomeTown Health, LLC is an organization of rural and small hospitals that collectively pursue ways to survive in a complex rural healthcare environment. Its network of member hospitals, business partners, payers, government agencies, and associations works together to solve member hospitals' challenges, backed by a track record of doing "whatever is moral, ethical, and legal" to support them. Through its Business Partner Program, HomeTown Health builds long-term partnerships with companies that are invested in the success of rural hospitals. To learn more, visit hometownhealthonline.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform, including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, and health information management, Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. AskMD by Sharecare, the company's free AI health app, helps people describe a symptom, ask a health question, and get evidence-based guidance and a clear next step. AskMD is available in the U.S. on the App Store, Google Play, and the web, as well as through the Medicare App Library. To learn more, visit sharecare.com.

1 The GREAT Health Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program, a financial assistance award totaling $218,862,169.63 with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of DCH and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government. SOURCE: Sharecare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sharecare-partners-with-hometown-health-to-bring-askmd-funded-through-1251693