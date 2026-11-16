Sharecare Integrates IDMe into AskMD, Providing Over 100 Million Americans a Seamless, Secure Way to Access Personalized Health Guidance

AskMD's identity verification capabilities expanded to include both IDMe and CLEAR, following the same secure, patient-centered access CMS offers on Medicare.gov

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced at HLTH USA 2026 that it has integrated IDMe, the market-leading digital identity wallet, into AskMD by Sharecare.

AskMD is an AI-powered health navigation experience that helps people understand what is happening with their health, what to do next, and where to go for care. By integrating with IDMe, people will be able to verify their identity once to securely connect their coverage, health records, and localized care options into AskMD. Today's news will give people more seamless access to personalized health guidance, benefits, doctor recommendations, and next steps, while keeping their data secure.

"People come to AskMD when they are worried or unsure what to do next, and the last thing they need is another password or another form standing between them and a clear answer," said Jeff Arnold, co-founder and executive chairman of Sharecare. "Adding IDMe means more people can bring a credential they already trust, including the one many Medicare beneficiaries and Veterans use today, and get straight to guidance that reflects their coverage, their records, and their real options. It is the same kind of choice CMS now offers on Medicare.gov, and it is how we keep AskMD both easy to use and built to meet healthcare's highest security and privacy standards."

More than 100 million Americans already use IDMe to sign in and verify their identity across 24 federal agencies, over 50 state government agencies, more than 100 healthcare organizations, and over 1,200 commercial brands. Available nationwide for free on the App Store, Google Play, and the web, as well as through the Medicare App Library, AskMD was selected to be the patient engagement platform for the Georgia Rural Enhancement and Transformation of Health (GREAT Health) Program and help expand the state's efforts to encourage preventive care, healthy lifestyles, and greater engagement in personal health across rural communities.

Many Medicare beneficiaries and Veterans already hold an IDMe credential through the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs. Now they can get started in AskMD in seconds, applying their existing digital identity wallet and not needing to repeat verification.

"Digital identity works best when it travels with the person instead of starting over at every website or app," said Wes Turbeville, senior vice president of Federal and Healthcare at IDMe. "By integrating IDMe into AskMD, people will have a simple, secure, and portable credential to access personalized health guidance and benefits with no friction, while Sharecare's health plan, employer, and government partners gain the proven identity assurance they need to serve their members with confidence."

Verified identity is the foundation for AskMD's highly personalized experience. Once people confirm who they are through either IDMe or CLEAR, AskMD can:

Confirm insurance eligibility in real time, so guidance reflects their actual coverage and benefits

Securely retrieve and connect health records across providers, labs, and health plans, replacing the clipboard with a living health history

Recommend doctors matched to their needs, coverage, quality, and location, not just star ratings

Route them to the benefits, programs, and community resources available to them

Reward healthy actions through AskMD Rewards

For employers, health plans, health systems, and government agencies, the integration reduces manual identity review, improves benefit routing accuracy, helps prevent fraud, and strengthens auditability across the member experience.

This collaboration builds on both companies' work with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In July 2025, IDMe and Sharecare were designated as early adopters collaborating with CMS on its Health Tech Ecosystem, a voluntary, standards-based network of private-sector technology partners that integrate with the CMS Aligned Network.

IDMe provides identity verification and sign-in for Medicare.gov, where beneficiaries can now choose IDMe, CLEAR, or Login.gov. Together, Sharecare and IDMe are advancing CMS priorities, including Aligned Networks and "Kill the Clipboard," by making it simpler and safer for people to access and share their health information.

Today at 10:50 a.m. PT, Sharecare's president and chief marketing officer, Dawn Whaley, will join the panel Medicaid on the Brink on the Velocity Stage at HLTH USA 2026 in Las Vegas, where she will discuss how the GREAT Health Program is putting digital tools like AskMD to work for rural hospitals and the communities they serve.

To learn more about AskMD, visit askmdhealth.com.

About IDMe

IDMe is the market-leading digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with IDMe once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 100 million Americans experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with IDMe at 24 federal agencies, over 50 state government agencies, and more than 100 healthcare organizations. More than 1,200 consumer brands use IDMe to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. IDMe's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. IDMe is committed to 'No Identity Left Behind' to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. Learn more at https://network.id.me/.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform, including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, and health information management, Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. AskMD by Sharecare, the company's free AI health app, helps people describe a symptom, ask a health question, and get evidence-based guidance and a clear next step. AskMD is available in the U.S. on the App Store, Google Play, and the web, as well as through the Medicare App Library. To learn more, visit sharecare.com.

Contact Information

Jen Martin Hall

jen@sharecare.com

SOURCE: Sharecare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sharecare-integrates-idme-into-askmd-providing-over-100-million-ameri-1251703