

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia accelerated as initially estimated in October to the highest level in five months, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.9 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in September. That was in line with the flash data published on November 4. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since May, when prices rose 5.2 percent.



The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by a 20.8 percent jump in energy costs. Transport charges surged 17.3 percent from last year, and prices for housing and utilities also logged a double-digit growth of 11.7 percent. Services cost also increased notably by 7.5 percent.



Conversely, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco decreased 0.4 percent, and costs for clothing and footwear were 7.1 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in October, as estimated.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News