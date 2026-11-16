

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved IGALMI, also known as dexmedetomidine, sublingual film for at-home use, making it the first FDA-approved treatment for agitation associated with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.



The company stated that the approval reflects its commitment to patient-centered innovation in neuroscience.



Notably, in the Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home Safety and Tolerability Trial, 1,160 agitation episodes in 102 patients were treated with IGALMI, and tolerability remained consistent with repeat dosing over the 12-week study period.



The study revealed that the most commonly reported adverse events were somnolence, dry mouth, dizziness, and oral paresthesia or oral hypoesthesia.



In pre-market hours, TEVA was trading at $44.66, up 0.27 percent on the NYSE.



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