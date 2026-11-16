iFabric Corp Announces Record Revenues for Q3 2026 and the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), a leader in innovative textile and performance-apparel technologies, today announced record revenue and earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The nine-month period is the strongest in the Company's history, and the balance sheet has never been better positioned to fund the next phase of growth.

Nine-month 2026 revenue increased 121% to a record $48,444,252 from same period 2025, a $26,545,444 increase and the Company's strongest performance to date, supported by record Q3 revenue of $11,355,828, up 26% year over year.

The Intelligent Fabrics (IFTNA) Division generated record nine-month revenue of $34,636,436, up 116% from 2025, driven by scrubs and other core programs growth.

The Coconut Grove Division delivered record nine-month revenue of $13,807,816, up 135% from the same period in 2025, led by strong sales of the Company's own brand, Nudish, along with private label programs.

Nine-month EBITDA rose to $7,740,890 from $748,550 in 2025, with EBITDA margin expanding to 16% from 3%.

The Company ended the quarter with $20,679,354 in cash, adjusted working capital of $47,143,248 and all credit lines unutilized.

"Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is a record for iFabric, with strong sales performance across every product segment," said Hylton Karon, President and CEO. "Last year's third quarter included a significant one-time program that was not repeated in 2026. By contrast, Q3 2026 revenue was built on recurring replenishment business, which gives us a far more durable and predictable revenue base. With a growing roster of retail partners, momentum in all categories and a strong balance sheet with no drawn credit lines, we are entering 2027 with confidence and the resources to accelerate our growth," concluded Mr. Karon.

Q3 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

Q3 2026 revenue rose 26% to a record $11,355,828 from $9,021,607 in Q3 2025, an increase of $2,334,221. Excluding one-time revenue of $2,486,226 in 2025, core replenishment program revenue increased by $4,820,447, or 74% in Q3 2026.

Intelligent Fabrics Division revenue was $4,698,818, compared with $6,930,448 in Q3 2025, which included a one-time program of $2,486,226. Excluding that program, revenue from core replenishment products increased 5% year over year.

Intimate Apparel Division revenue increased 218% to $6,657,010 from $2,091,159 in 2025, because of a new private label program for a major retailer, as well as products marketed under the division's new Nudish brand, selling well above target.

Gross profit dollars increased 62%, or $1,699,365, to $4,426,423 from $2,727,058 in Q3 2025. Gross margin expanded to 39% from 30%, reflecting a favourable product mix with a higher proportion of higher-margin products shipped in the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative costs increased to $2,743,585 in Q3 2026 compared to $2,093,936 in 2025, representing an increase of $649,649 (or 31%), as a result of increased variable selling costs comprising royalties and commissions relating to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel, advertising and travel costs incurred to support future business initiatives and, costs associated with the implementation of the Company's new ERP system.

EBITDA increased 109% to $1,733,220 from $850,090 in Q3 2025, a gain of $923,130. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,671,924, compared with $850,090 in Q3 2025. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBITDA appears in the table below.

Net earnings after tax doubled to $1,085,655 ($0.030 per share basic and $0.029 diluted) from $543,802 ($0.018 per share basic and diluted) in Q3 2025.

Adjusted working capital, excluding a $3,588,226 term loan classified as current under IFRS, was $47,143,248 at the end of Q3 2026, compared with $45,148,032 at the end of the previous quarter, with the increase mainly attributable to the earnings for the current quarter.

Cash was $20,679,354 at September 30, 2026, compared with $25,486,793 at the end of the previous quarter. The change reflects increased deposits against future inventory deliveries in support of growing order volumes, and the repayment of the Company's trade finance facility. All credit lines were unutilized at quarter end.

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (YTD 2026), HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue increased 121% to a record $48,444,252 from $21,898,808 in 2025, a gain of $26,545,444. Growth was driven by new programs and expanded revenue from existing programs in both the United States and Canada.

By division, Intimate Apparel revenue increased by 135% to $13,807,816 YTD 2026 from $5,881,024 in 2025, while Intelligent Fabrics revenue increased by 116% to $34,636,436 YTD 2026 from $16,017,784 in 2025.

YTD 2026 gross margin was 34% compared to 35% in 2025, with the small decrease product mix related. Gross profit in dollars increased by 113% or $8,628,312 to $16,237,726 in 2026 compared to $7,609,414 in 2025, attributable to increased revenues.

EBITDA increased more than tenfold to $7,740,890 from $748,550 in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $7,037,167, compared with $900,384 in 2025. EBITDA margin expanded to 16% from 3%, an improvement of 13 percentage points, demonstrating the operating leverage in the Company's business model as revenue scales. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBITDA is shown below.

Complete Financial Statements are available on www.sedarplus.ca. and the company's website at www.ifabriccorp.com.

+

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 2026 2026 $ $ $ $

Revenue 11,355,828 9,021,607 48,444,252 21,898,808

Earnings from operations 1,475,732 506,123 6,911,824 377,815

Share based compensation - - 28,121 151,834

Adjusted EBITDA *(Note) 1,691,578 850,090 7,037,167 900,384

EBITDA 1,773,220 850,090 7,740,890 748,550

Net earnings before tax 1,671,924 723,091 7,134,917 418,190

Net earnings after tax 1,085,655 543,802 5,034,466 442,157

Other comprehensive earnings (loss) 8,725 87,421 390,982 (186,934 )

Total comprehensive earnings 1,094,380 631,223 5,425,448 255,223

Net income (loss) per share - basic 0.030 0.018 0.152 0.015

Net income (loss) per share - diluted 0.029 0.018 0.149 0.015

*Note: Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share based compensation and non-recurring items.

About *USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this document do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, are not considered generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Where non-GAAP measures or terms are used, definitions are provided. The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide important information regarding the operational performance and related trends of the Company's business. In this document and in the Company's consolidated financial statements, unless otherwise noted, all financial data is prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance without the effects of (as applicable): current and deferred tax expense, finance costs, interest income, depreciation and amortization of plant assets, other gains and losses, impairment loss, share-based compensation and other non-recurring items. The Company adjusts for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and may not optimally represent its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be representative of net earnings from operations or an alternative measure to cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA and Net earnings, calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months Nine months For the period ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings (loss) 1,085,655 543,802 5,034,466 442,157 Add (deduct): Provision (recovery) for income taxes 586,269 179,289 2,100,451 (23,967 ) Share-based compensation - - 28,121 151,834 Maidenform license transition costs - - 187,650 - ERP system - implementation costs - - 93,056 - US tariffs - net repayment (recovery) 105,810 - (820,030 ) - Amortization of deferred development costs 8,901 8,901 26,703 26,703 Depreciation of plant, property and equipment and right-of-use assets 40,161 47,038 128,202 141,113 Interest expense 52,234 71,060 258,548 162,544 Gain on disposal of capital assets (57,231 ) - (21,833 ) - Interest income (130,221 ) - (170,687 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 1,691,578 850,090 7,037,167 900,384 Add (deduct): Share-based compensation - - (28,121 ) (151,834 ) Maidenform license transition costs - - (187,650 ) - ERP system - implementation costs - - (93,056 ) - US tariffs (105,810 ) - 820,030 - Gain on disposal of capital assets 57,231 - 21,833 - Interest income 130,221 - 170,687 - EBITDA 1,773,220 850,090 7,740,890 748,550

About iFabric Corp:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "plans", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the extent and impact of health pandemic outbreaks on our business; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals, the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's annual information form dated March 30, 2026 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Hylton Karon, President & CEO Tel: 647.297.9815 Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com Giancarlo Beevis, COO Tel: 647.225.4426 Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com Hilton Price, CFO Tel: 647.465.6161 Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifabric-corp-announces-record-revenues-for-q3-2026-and-the-nine-1251691