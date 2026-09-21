iFabric Corp: Doctor's Choice Clinically-Proven Scrubs Launching on Amazon Canada

Amazon.ca Becomes Fourth Major North American Retailer Selling IFTNA's Tech-Enhanced Scrubs

Clinically-Validated Scrubs Now Available for Healthcare Practitioners Across Canada

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), is launching Doctor's Choice clinically-proven scrubs on Amazon Canada (Amazon.ca), one of the largest and most widely used e-commerce platforms in the country.

The launch makes Doctor's Choice scrubs available to healthcare practitioners across Canada, delivered directly to their doors. This marks the fourth major North American retailer to recognize the value of IFTNA's technology-enhanced scrubs, following the previously announced programs at a leading U.S. big-box retailer, a major Canadian wholesale club retailer, and a leading U.S. mass-retailer.

Canada's healthcare workforce encompasses large urban hospitals, community and rural clinics, long-term and home-care settings, dental and veterinary practices. Many of these practitioners purchase their own scrubs and have had limited access to technology-enhanced medical apparel. The Company believes that infection-prevention textile technology delivers its greatest value when it is broadly accessible, and that few channels can reach more Canadian healthcare practitioners, in more places, than Amazon.ca.

"From the outset of the Doctor's Choice program, our objective has been simple: get clinically-proven scrubs onto as many healthcare practitioners as possible," said Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA. "A nurse in a rural community, a personal support worker in a long-term care home, or a hygienist in a dental practice face many of the same exposures as hospital staff in a major city, but they don't always have a store nearby carrying scrubs built on real, clinically-validated technology. With Amazon.ca, that barrier is gone. Every practitioner in the country can now order Doctor's Choice scrubs and have them delivered directly to their door," added Mr. Beevis.

Doctor's Choice scrubs were developed to combine comfort, durability, and practical clinical features with IFTNA's proprietary performance finishes. The Doctor's Choice scrub platform integrates multiple IFTNA technologies, including PROTX2 advanced antimicrobial technology combined with ecoPEL fluorine-free durable water repellency, and PROTX2 combined with DryTX moisture management.

The combination of PROTX2 and ecoPEL is the technology platform validated in IFTNA's clinical trial, the results of which were peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Hospital Infection. The trial demonstrated statistically-significant reductions in surface bacterial contamination on treated scrubs worn in real-world healthcare environments compared to untreated scrubs. The published results are available at: https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(25)00222-1/fulltext

"We believe this is a fantastic avenue to have healthcare workers advocate for the safety of both practitioners and patients by finally being able to purchase the only scrubs clinically proven to actually protect them - ours," continued Mr. Beevis. "Healthcare workers understand better than anyone what their scrubs are exposed to over the course of a shift. When we offer direct and convenient access to apparel backed by peer-reviewed clinical evidence, rather than just marketing claims, I believe that they will make that choice, for themselves and for the people in their care," stated Mr. Beevis.

The Amazon.ca launch is the fourth program in which a major North American retailer has adopted IFTNA's technology-enhanced scrubs, with IFTNA serving as the end-to-end partner across product development, branding, manufacturing and retail execution. It also builds further momentum for the Doctor's Choice program, which recently launched at leading U.S. national big-box and mass retailers and a Canadian club retailer. The Company believes the pace at which major retailers in both the United States and Canada have adopted its scrubs reflects strong end-user demand and growing recognition that clinically-validated performance is a meaningful point of differentiation.

"Four major North American retailers since the first program launched in the fall of 2025 is a powerful statement about where this category is heading," said Mr. Beevis. "Each of these retailers reaches healthcare workers in a different way: in warehouse clubs, in big-box and mass retail stores, and now online, nationwide, through Amazon.ca. Together, they give us something we have never had before - the ability to put clinically-proven scrubs within reach of virtually every healthcare practitioner in North America. That is good for practitioners, good for patients, and I believe it will prove very good for IFTNA and iFabric shareholders as these programs grow," concluded Mr. Beevis.

The Doctor's Choice scrub assortment is now available on Amazon.ca at:

https://www.amazon.ca/s?srs=37050583011&rh=p_89%3ADoctor%2527s%2BChoice

Subject to consumer adoption and ongoing program planning, the Company believes the program has the potential to expand to additional styles, colours and product assortments over time.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IFA and trades in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol IFABF.

The Company operates two principal divisions through wholly owned subsidiaries: Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA develops and commercializes high-performance apparel and proprietary textile and surface-treatment technologies designed to provide enhanced functional properties. Its portfolio addresses applications including performance apparel, medical and protective apparel and consumer products, with technologies providing attributes such as antimicrobial performance, water repellency, moisture management and UV protection.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, designs, manufactures and distributes women's intimate apparel, apparel accessories and related products through Company-owned, licensed and private-label brands.

For additional information, visit www.ifabriccorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such information includes statements regarding the launch and distribution of Doctor's Choice scrubs on Amazon Canada; the timing, scope and potential expansion of the program, including additional styles and product assortments; anticipated retailer and consumer acceptance; anticipated product performance attributes; the accessibility of the Company's products to healthcare practitioners; continued adoption of IFTNA technologies and technology-enhanced apparel by major retailers; and the potential impact of these initiatives on the Company's future operations and shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and can generally be identified by terminology such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "potential," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, changes in consumer demand and retailer purchasing decisions; product-launch timing; economic and competitive conditions; supply-chain and sourcing risks; regulatory requirements, including those applicable to antimicrobial and medical apparel products; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its technologies and brands; competition; general capital-market conditions; availability of financing; and other risks affecting the Company and its operations.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026 and in the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators available through SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this release. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, iFabric undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Contacts

Hylton Karon, President and CEO

Tel: 647.297.9815

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com Giancarlo Beevis, COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Finance Contact

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and its applicable regulation services provider do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright © 2026 iFabric Corp. iFabric, PROTX2, ecoPEL and DryTX are trademarks of iFabric Corp. Doctor's Choice is a third-party trademark used under license. Amazon and Amazon.ca are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. SOURCE: iFabric Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/doctors-choicer-clinically-proven-scrubs-launching-on-amazon-can-1224611