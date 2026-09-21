

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced an investment of $1.9 billion in the Delivery Service Partner program in 2027, helping Delivery Associate pay to a national average of nearly $24/hour.



The increased rate would support the Delivery Service Partners in recruiting and retaining high-performing teams, which is essential for building sustainable delivery businesses.



Amazon is also committing $70 million over the next five years towards community impact initiatives led by Delivery Service Partner owners.



In addition to this, the tech giant is investing in AI-based routing technology that dynamically adjusts for real-world conditions, accounting for considerations such as reduced visibility after sunset, or the extra time a downtown delivery might need to find parking during busy lunch hours.



Currently, AMZN was trading at $256.65, up 1.16 percent on the Nasdaq.



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