Expected to launch in mid-2027, the new AI and cloud-native Provantis platform will consolidate wet lab software applications, introduce AI-assisted study execution and data intelligence, and streamline SEND submissions.

Instem, a provider of software for life sciences research and regulatory operations across preclinical and clinical R&D, today announced plans to launch its unified, AI-enabled Provantis platform in mid-2027. Built on a shared data foundation, the cloud-native platform is designed to connect data generated during study execution with downstream analysis and regulatory submission, reducing the need to transfer and reconstruct data across separate systems.

Fragmentation across preclinical R&D has long limited visibility into research data across studies and teams, creating barriers to efficient analysis, candidate assessment, and informed development decisions. The new Provantis will combine over a dozen distinct software applications into a single platform and experience.

"Today, wet lab researchers run discovery and efficacy studies in one set of systems, safety studies in another, and then rebuild their data for SEND submissions in yet another, with non-GLP findings submitted through a separate process," said Vik Krishnan, CEO of Instem. "Every handoff costs time and invites error, while the regulatory submission itself risks being disjointed and lacking standardization. Instem already spans both ends of this R&D ecosystem, and we will unify it through one common, improved user experience so scientists can spend more of their time on research, interpretation, and decision-making."

Three Integrated Solution Areas Within the Provantis Platform

The unified Provantis platform will bring together Instem's preclinical software applications and introduce new capabilities across three integrated solution areas: Provantis LAB, Provantis INSIGHTS, and Provantis SUBMIT.

Execute Provantis LAB: Connected preclinical study execution . Provantis LAB will bring together Instem's solutions for in vitro research, discovery and efficacy in vivo research (non-GLP), safety and toxicology in vivo research (GLP), compliance, and sample management under one platform. Each feature and module will retain its specialized capabilities while becoming part of a more connected experience. Beginning in 2027, new capabilities will introduce AI-assisted study setup, report generation, virtual control groups, and quality checks, together with integrations designed to reduce manual data transfer. Tasks such as study setup and report generation, which previously took days, are expected to be accomplished in minutes with these new capabilities.

. Provantis LAB will bring together Instem's solutions for in vitro research, discovery and efficacy in vivo research (non-GLP), safety and toxicology in vivo research (GLP), compliance, and sample management under one platform. Each feature and module will retain its specialized capabilities while becoming part of a more connected experience. Beginning in 2027, new capabilities will introduce AI-assisted study setup, report generation, virtual control groups, and quality checks, together with integrations designed to reduce manual data transfer. Tasks such as study setup and report generation, which previously took days, are expected to be accomplished in minutes with these new capabilities. Understand Provantis INSIGHTS: Data intelligence . Provantis INSIGHTS will enable scientists to explore and interpret preclinical toxicology data through interactive visualizations, helping teams identify trends, anomalies, and areas for further investigation with less manual analysis. Audited data pipelines will maintain security and traceability while protecting data held in GLP-compliant source systems. Third-party data can also be ingested and analyzed within Provantis INSIGHTS. A normalized, interoperable data foundation will unlock powerful AI-enabled analytics.

. Provantis INSIGHTS will enable scientists to explore and interpret preclinical toxicology data through interactive visualizations, helping teams identify trends, anomalies, and areas for further investigation with less manual analysis. Audited data pipelines will maintain security and traceability while protecting data held in GLP-compliant source systems. Third-party data can also be ingested and analyzed within Provantis INSIGHTS. A normalized, interoperable data foundation will unlock powerful AI-enabled analytics. Submit Provantis SUBMIT: Regulatory submission. Provantis SUBMIT will modernize the creation and management of SEND datasets, helping teams prepare compliant, submission-ready data more efficiently. The platform will support evolving standards, including SENDIG v4.0, and expand over time to accommodate a broader range of preclinical study data beyond GLP in vivo studies. This will reduce manual effort and strengthen continuity between completed studies and regulatory submission.

What This Means for Preclinical R&D

R&D Teams . The ability to digitize all research conducted in the wet lab, supported by powerful AI tooling and with less need for manual data transfer. The broader data foundation will enable interactive exploration of data and identification of areas for further investigation without leaving the platform.

. The ability to digitize all research conducted in the wet lab, supported by powerful AI tooling and with less need for manual data transfer. The broader data foundation will enable interactive exploration of data and identification of areas for further investigation without leaving the platform. IT Leadership . Solve for study management, analysis, and regulatory needs across all research modalities in preclinical through a single vendor and platform that is AI and cloud-native, has single sign-on, and offers unified data access. Eliminates the need for multiple systems that increase IT integration and management burden.

. Solve for study management, analysis, and regulatory needs across all research modalities in preclinical through a single vendor and platform that is AI and cloud-native, has single sign-on, and offers unified data access. Eliminates the need for multiple systems that increase IT integration and management burden. AI Leadership . The platform will allow for digitization and execution within the wet lab but will ultimately provide the foundation to aggregate all preclinical data, enabling acceleration of drug discovery and validation efforts.

. The platform will allow for digitization and execution within the wet lab but will ultimately provide the foundation to aggregate all preclinical data, enabling acceleration of drug discovery and validation efforts. Product Regulatory Groups Leadership . Instem will offer the ability to manage submissions that expand well beyond GLP in vivo safety and toxicology data from a single system, improving speed, accuracy, and completeness of submissions.

. Instem will offer the ability to manage submissions that expand well beyond GLP in vivo safety and toxicology data from a single system, improving speed, accuracy, and completeness of submissions. Executive Leadership. Research will be completed faster with deeper insight generation and with fewer errors. Regulatory submissions will be more complete with no data lost in translation.

The first step in this strategy is nearly available. Instem will introduce a unified dashboard for existing customers where research teams can sign in once to view and launch their Instem products before the end of the year. Your account manager will contact you and provide you with your organization's personalized URL for the new Provantis unified access experience as well as provide further details on how to get started.

Existing validated workflows, compliance processes, and scientific standards remain unchanged in the new Provantis. Before the platform becomes available, Instem will work with customers to plan adoption around their operational and validation requirements. Customers can also contact their Instem account manager at any time to learn more about the unified Provantis platform and the planned evolution of Provantis LAB, Provantis INSIGHTS, and Provantis SUBMIT ahead of the mid-2027 release.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Study Management, Regulatory, Lab Execution, Data Insights, and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life sciences and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Instem maintains a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions and prides itself on localized support for our diverse client base. Learn more about Instem here: www.instem.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

John Gard, Senior Marketing Manager: john.gard@instem.com