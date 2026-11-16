

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed Fed rate hike expectations as well as the outlook on the technology sector dominated global market sentiment.



Despite recent hawkish commentary from Fed officials, a much-awaited speech by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the looming release of FOMC minutes, markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to raise rates by a quarter percentage point in December.



Anticipation ahead of the earnings update from NVIDIA and market debut of Anthropic also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European markets are trading in a mixed fashion. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note. South Korea's KOSPI declined 3.6 percent.



The Dollar Index has edged up. Ten-year bond yields eased in the U.S. but hardened elsewhere.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading below the flatline. Gold has declined more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red while Bitcoin is trading around $64 thousand.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,261.60, down 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,512.40, down 0.66% Germany's DAX at 26,713.21, down 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,939.73, up 0.34% France's CAC 40 at 8,387.77, up 0.23% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,373.95, down 0.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 59,662.02, down 2.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,044.70, down 0.41% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,602.57, down 0.87% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,753.84, up 0.49% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,100.50, down 3.59%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 103.47, up 0.06% EUR/USD at 1.1011, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3200, down 0.08% USD/JPY at 159.58, down 0.08% USD/CHF at 0.8395, up 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6751, down 0.31%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.147%, down 0.19% Germany at 3.3933%, up 0.47% France at 4.964%, up 0.91% U.K. at 5.3765%, up 0.67% Japan at 2.894%, up 1.22%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $94.13, down 1.78% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $86.25, down 1.19% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,870.90, down 0.40% Silver Futures (Dec) at $47.22, down 3.87%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,080.78, down 2.12% Ethereum at $1,802.95, down 1.58% BNB at $587.71, down 1.50% XRP at $0.95, down 2.39% Solana at $70.90, down 2.46%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News