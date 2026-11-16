Court grants stay of proceedings to support restructuring process while operations continue in the ordinary course

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced that it and certain of its subsidiaries, Enthusiast Gaming Properties Inc., Enthusiast Gaming Inc. and Enthusiast Gaming (PG) Inc. (collectively, the "Enthusiast Group") have obtained an initial order (the "Initial Order") from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA"). The Initial Order provides the Enthusiast Group with a stay of proceedings and the time and flexibility to continue operating in the ordinary course while it works to address its legacy capital structure.

The decision to commence the CCAA proceedings was approved by the Company's board of directors on the recommendation of the special committee overseeing the Company's previously disclosed review of strategic alternatives, including potential refinancing and recapitalization alternatives. Each of Scott O'Neil, John Albright, Thomas Hearne and John Zorbas resigned as directors of the Company effective immediately prior to the granting of the Initial Order, and Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. was appointed by the Court as monitor of the Enthusiast Group (the "Monitor") to provide independent oversight of the Enthusiast Group's business and financial affairs during the proceedings.

The Initial Order grants a stay of proceedings in favour of the Enthusiast Group until and including November 26, 2026. A comeback hearing has been scheduled for November 26, 2026, at which the Enthusiast Group will seek a further extension of the stay of proceedings and other relief in support of the restructuring process.

In the Initial Order, the Court also authorized the Enthusiast Group to borrow under a new debtor-in-possession credit facility that has been provided by Beedie Capital Lending Ltd. in an amount up to $500,000, which proceeds will be used to finance the cost of the restructuring proceedings, support continued operations, including working capital and other general corporate purposes, and fund certain debt servicing payments (the "New DIP Facility"). The Enthusiast Group will seek an increase in the size of the New DIP Facility up to $3,500,000 at the comeback hearing to provide further funding and support for the restructuring process.

The Enthusiast Group continues to carry on business in the ordinary course. All of the Company's online properties continue to operate in the normal course, and all upcoming events will continue as scheduled.

The Enthusiast Group's borrowings under the New DIP Facility may constitute a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). To the extent MI 61-101 applies, the Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in sections 5.5(f) and 5.7(d) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the Enthusiast Group is insolvent and is subject to proceedings under the CCAA, and the transactions are subject to the supervision and approval of the Court. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days in advance because the transactions that may be approved by the Court were not known at that time, and could not reasonably have been known, 21 days in advance.

At the request of the Company, trading in the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has been halted. As a result of the Enthusiast Group having filed for protection under the CCAA, it is expected that the Company will be placed under delisting review by the TSX. There can be no assurance as to the outcome of such review or the continued qualification for listing on the TSX.

Court materials and other information regarding the CCAA proceedings, including a copy of the Initial Order, will be available on the Monitor's website at www.alvarezandmarsal.com/Enthusiast. The Company will provide further updates as required by applicable law or as it otherwise considers appropriate.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that gamers use every day. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Initial Order and the stay of proceedings granted thereunder, the comeback hearing and the relief the Company intends to seek at that hearing, the availability and terms of the New DIP Facility, the Company's ability to continue to operate in the ordinary course during the CCAA proceedings, the Company's efforts to address its capital structure, and the trading and listing of the Company's common shares on the TSX.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Court's approval of the relief sought at the comeback hearing, the extension of the stay of proceedings, the availability of funding under the New DIP Facility and the continued support of the Company's employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. While the Company believes such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to inherent uncertainties.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, risks that the Court does not grant the relief sought at the comeback hearing or extend the stay of proceedings, risks relating to the Company's ability to access funding under the New DIP Facility beyond the initial stay period, the risk that the Company's lenders cease to support the Company or enforce their rights, the outcome of the CCAA proceedings and the Company's efforts to address its capital structure, the response of the Company's stakeholders to the CCAA proceedings, the risk that the trading halt continues or that the Company's common shares are delisted from the TSX, and the possibility of additional unforeseen events or circumstances. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324153