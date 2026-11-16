

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, KeyCorp (KEY) announced its plans to acquire an ownership interest in MMG Real Estate Advisors, a multifamily investment-sales and advisory firm, expanding access to solutions to support the clients throughout their investment lifecycle.



The transaction will integrate MMG's national multifamily investment-sales and advisory platform with KeyBank Real Estate Capital's financing capabilities, creating a more integrated and seamless experience.



Also, the company's investment is expected to support MMG's expansion into key multifamily markets, the recruitment of additional advisory talent, and continued investment in research, technology, marketing, and transaction-management resources.



KEY was trading at $21.33, down 0.61 percent on the NYSE.



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