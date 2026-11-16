

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A weak trend prevails in global cryptocurrency markets amidst a strengthening in the U.S. Dollar, a mixed trend in bond markets, a decline in the prices of the yellow metal and crude oil as well as a mixed outlook towards the tech sector.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has plunged to $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin traded between $63,906.80 and $65,574.10 during the past 24 hours. While Bitcoin dominates 59.4 percent of the overall market, Ethereum commands a market share of 10.2 percent.



The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 103.5, rising 0.09 percent from 103.41 a day earlier. The index had touched a high of 103.56 earlier in the trade.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate hike in December rising to 91.7 percent from 88.5 percent on Friday. Meanwhile, the probability for a half percentage rate hike has decreased to 8.3 percent from 11.5 percent a day earlier.



Aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $257 million, comprising long positions of $122 million and short positions of $135 million.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.67 percent lower on an overnight basis at $64,268.80. Bitcoin is also saddled with losses of 14.3 percent in the past week.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows decreasing to $185 million on Friday from $284 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $144 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 13th ranked Tesla and 15th ranked Eli Lilly.



Ethereum (ETH) has also shed 0.33 percent overnight to $1,804.72. The leading alternate coin has tumbled 14.9 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $2 million on Friday versus net outflows of $71 million a day earlier. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net inflows of $12 million.



Ethereum has slipped to the 86th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem has lost 0.74 percent to $585.56. Weekly losses amount to 14.9 percent.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency slipped 1.6 percent overnight and 14 percent in the past week. XRP is currently trading at $0.9428.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped 1.7 percent overnight to $70.0 U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows increasing to $3 million on Friday from $2 million on Thursday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.28 percent lower at $0.3049.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) slipped 1.5 percent on an overnight basis to $66.05. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed nil flows on Friday as well as Thursday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) erased 4.3 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $851.09. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows declining to $4 million on Friday from $10 million on Thursday.



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