Nord Anglia Education: Nord Anglia schools secure 13 finalist nominations at 2026 Tes Awards for International Schools

Nord Anglia schools secure 13 finalist nominations at 2026 Tes Awards for International Schools

Nord Anglia schools recognised for excellence in teaching, educational technology, student wellbeing, sustainability, and school leadership.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Nord Anglia Education schools have secured 13 finalist nominations at the prestigious 2026 Tes Awards for International Schools, which recognises excellence in teaching, innovation, and leadership. In 2025, Nord Anglia schools received four nominations, with Nord Anglia International School Dubai winning Staff Wellbeing Initiative of the Year.

Tes is recognised as a world-leading authority in education and its awards set a benchmark for outstanding initiatives and individuals making a real difference to teaching and learning in international schools.

THIS YEAR'S SHORTLISTED NORD ANGLIA SCHOOLS

The British International School Abu Dhabi

Curriculum Initiative of the Year and Teaching Initiative of the Year: Year 4 Classroom Teacher Sarah Bullimore is a finalist in both categories for her project exploring how thinking routines, such as Think-Wonder and Think-Pair-Share, can strengthen students' critical thinking. Her work has helped increase students' confidence in explaining their ideas.

British International School Hanoi, Vietnam

Community Engagement Initiative of the Year: Students are making a difference in their local community through the Patchwork Project, working with The Clever Hands Centre to create workshops and learning resources for visually impaired children in Hanoi.

British International School of Houston

Teaching Assistant of the Year: Finalist Susila Pugazhenthi has played a pivotal role in helping young children in Houston make faster progress in reading and writing through personalised phonics support, while building their confidence and helping them feel settled and supported at school. One parent shared: "The change in my daughter has been night and day, and I know that Ms. P has been a huge contributing factor in that."

The British International School of Kuala Lumpur

Teacher Development Initiative of the Year: Bringing personalised AI feedback into teacher development, the school's IRIS platform helps teachers reflect on lessons, share best practice, and strengthen classroom learning.

Teaching Assistant of the Year: Finalist Jason Keen has helped students facing significant challenges to remain engaged in their education and successfully complete their examinations, while guiding families through the school's inclusive support provision.

British Vietnamese International School Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Best Use of Technology: The school developed an online Vietnamese reading platform called Vietnamese Accelerated Reader (VAR) that personalises learning and enables teachers to track each student's reading comprehension.

The school developed an online Vietnamese reading platform called Vietnamese Accelerated Reader (VAR) that personalises learning and enables teachers to track each student's reading comprehension. Student Mental Health Initiative of the Year: Developing a culturally responsive approach to student mental health, equipping teachers and support colleagues with the skills to support students' emotional wellbeing and social development within a Vietnamese cultural context.

Developing a culturally responsive approach to student mental health, equipping teachers and support colleagues with the skills to support students' emotional wellbeing and social development within a Vietnamese cultural context. Staff Wellbeing Initiative: Creating an environment where teachers and support colleagues are empowered to choose wellbeing activities that best suit their individual needs and routines.

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Switzerland

Best Use of Technology: For its project exploring how AI can be used to strengthen Grade 9 students' critical thinking and independent reasoning skills. Led by Computer Science teacher James Curran, the research encouraged students to explore how AI can help young people think for themselves, question information, and develop stronger problem-solving skills.

Oakridge International School Bengaluru

Headteacher/Principal of the Year: Recognising Kavita Sukhani for her exceptional leadership of Oakridge International School Bengaluru in India. Ms. Kavita is the only Indian principal nominated under this category.

Swiss International Scientific School Dubai

Community Engagement Initiative of the Year: For the school's programme with Swiss hospitality university Les Roches and leading hotels in Dubai, giving students access to industry experts and internships.

For the school's programme with Swiss hospitality university Les Roches and leading hotels in Dubai, giving students access to industry experts and internships. Sustainability Award: In recognition of how the school has embedded environmental responsibility into everyday learning, with solar panels generating around 25% of the campus's energy needs.

Bo Stjerne Thomsen, Chief Learning Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "What makes this latest recognition particularly special is that it celebrates the dedication of our teachers and school communities, who are constantly dedicating themselves to make learning more engaging, more impactful, and more relevant for the future. Their commitment to innovation and the pursuit of excellence is helping to shape exceptional learning experiences for students across our global family of schools."

The Tes Awards for International Schools are judged by an independent panel of educators and experts. This year's winners will be announced on 8 December.

Media Enquiries:

Francesca Milani

Communications Manager

Nord Anglia Education

francesca.milani@nordanglia.com

+44 (0) 20 7131 0000

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 101,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

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