20 minutes a day could help three-year-olds become more confident, independent learners, new research finds

Nord Anglia Education research reveals significant improvements in young children's ability to think for themselves, plan ahead, and keep trying when things get difficult.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children as young as three can develop the confidence to solve problems, make their own decisions, and tackle challenges without always relying on adults, according to new research from Nord Anglia Education, the international schools organisation.

The findings suggest that a simple 20-minute daily learning routine at school can help young children develop important skills that will support them throughout their education and beyond.

The research looked at the impact of Flag Time, a daily activity used in Nord Anglia schools to encourage children aged three to six to think independently, make informed choices, and learn from their experiences.

The results showed significant improvements in children's ability to:

Understand their own strengths and areas for improvement , with scores rising by 130%.

, with scores rising by 130%. Plan what they need to do , with scores increasing by 127%.

, with scores increasing by 127%. Keep trying when something is difficult , improving by 76%.

, improving by 76%. Work and make decisions independently, with scores rising by 55%.

These skills can help children become more confident learners, whether they are working out how to complete a puzzle, trying a new activity, or finding a different way to solve a problem when their first attempt does not work.

Dr Anne Baldisseri, Head of School at Nord Anglia's Avenues São Paulo school and one of the creators of Flag Time, said: "We often underestimate what young children are capable of. One of the things I love about Flag Time is seeing children as young as three making choices, exploring their own ideas, figuring things out, and learning from one another through experiences that have been thoughtfully and intentionally designed by their teachers. Children are already building the habits and dispositions that will stay with them throughout their lives. And perhaps most importantly, they're discovering that learning isn't always about knowing the answer. It's about being curious, trying something, getting stuck, thinking differently, and trying again. These are things children are capable of from a very young age, if we give them the opportunity."

This latest study forms part of Nord Anglia Education's global research programme understanding how children learn best, including its work with Boston College helping students understand and take control of their own learning, and develop the confidence, independence, and skills they need to succeed in a world increasing being shaped by AI.

How does Flag Time work?

During Flag Time, children spend up to 20 minutes each day taking part in activities chosen to suit their individual learning needs.

Each child follows their own personalised flag to an activity where they might be asked to solve a problem, explore an idea, practise a skill or take on a new challenge, either independently or with a small group of classmates.

Instead of stepping in with the answer, teachers encourage children to work things out for themselves, try different approaches, and learn from mistakes.

At the end of the activity, children are encouraged to think about what they achieved, what they found difficult and what they might do differently next time.

Over time, this helps children become more aware of how they learn and builds their confidence to approach unfamiliar situations.

What did the research find?

The study involved 115 children and 54 teachers across 23 Nord Anglia schools.

Researchers assessed 22 different learning behaviours, including children's ability to make decisions, plan activities, persevere with challenges and recognise their own progress. Across these behaviours, children's scores improved by an average of 42%.

The latest findings build on an earlier year of research, which also found improvements across all 22 behaviours measured. In that initial study, children taking part in Flag Time made greater progress than a comparison group continuing with their usual classroom activities.

The second year of findings provides further evidence that young children can develop these important learning skills from an early age, particularly when given regular opportunities to think, make decisions, and solve problems for themselves.

Media Enquiries:

Francesca Milani

Communications Manager

Nord Anglia Education

francesca.milani@nordanglia.com

+44 (0) 20 7131 0000

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results, go on to study at the world's top universities, and develop critical life skills for the future.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 101,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/20-minutes-a-day-could-help-three-year-olds-become-more-confident-independent-learners-new-research-finds-302949419.html