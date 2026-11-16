

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that daytime sleeping habits in older adults may provide clues about their health and help identify possible warning signs of underlying medical conditions.



Researchers tracked more than 1,300 older adults for upto 19 years to examine whether their napping habits were linked to their risk of death.



The study used data from the Rush Memory and Aging Project, which was mainly set up to study memory loss, changes in thinking abilities and brain health among older adults in northern Illinois.



Beginning in 2005, participants wore activity monitors on their wrists for 10 days. These devices recorded their periods of rest and physical activity. Researchers used the data to understand their daytime sleeping patterns, including nap duration, frequency and timing.



By 2025, the researchers had gathered upto 19 years of follow-up data. They then compared the participants' initial napping habits with their risk of dying from any cause during the study period.



The findings showed that older adults who took longer naps or slept more frequently during the day had a higher risk of death. Also, the timing of their naps appeared to play an important role.



Published in JAMA Network Open, the study found that every extra hour of daytime sleep was associated with a 13% increase in mortality risk. Similarly, taking one additional nap each day was linked to a 7% higher risk.



Morning naps were also linked to a greater risk. Participants who napped in the morning had a 30% higher mortality risk than those who usually slept in the afternoon.



However, researchers found no connection between irregular napping patterns and an increased risk of death, indicating that changes in nap timing or duration from one day to another were not necessarily linked to poorer health outcomes.



Researchers clarified that the findings do not prove that daytime napping causes health problems or leads to early death. Instead, longer or more frequent naps could be signs of existing health conditions or changes in the body that have not yet been detected.



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