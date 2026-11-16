CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd. Provides Update on Expected Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corrected date to December 1, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted and on-premises sovereign defense communications and cybersecurity company purpose-built for defense, intelligence community, government, and enterprise clients, is pleased to provide an update on its non-brokered private placement announced on June 11, 2026 (the "Private Placement").

The Company currently estimates that the Private Placement will close on or about December 1, 2026.

Private Placement Terms

As previously announced, the Company is seeking gross proceeds of up to CA$2,000,000 (US$1,400,000) through the issuance of up to 20,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of CA$0.10 (US$0.07) per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one full share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at CA$0.14 (US$0.10) for 36 months from the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for sales efforts for its upcoming SekurOne solution and U.S. Government sector sales, as well as general business development and working capital.

Shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Finders' fees may be payable, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing remains subject to customary conditions, including any required regulatory approvals.

For more company information, please visit https://sekur.com

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

Contact

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

Sekur Private Data

Email: investors@sekur.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

https://sekur.com/en/company/investors

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the expected closing date of the Private Placement, the amount of proceeds to be raised and the intended use of those proceeds. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will close on the anticipated date, or at all, or that the full amount will be raised. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: market conditions and investor demand; the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/correction-from-source-sekur-private-data-ltd.-provides-update-on-1251897