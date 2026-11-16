

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed on weak note on Monday after a cautious session, as investors looked ahead to Nvidia's earnings announcement on Tuesday amid uncertainty surrounding the mega company's outlook following the resignation of its CEO Jensen Huang last week.



Besides tracking corporate news, investors also weighed the hawkish comments from Bank of England policymakers, while looking ahead to the crucial inflation data due later in the week.



Lower oil prices and softening bond yields helped limit markets' downside.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.28%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.19% down, France's CAC 40 drifted lower by 0.2% and Germany's DAX settled 0.57% down. Switzerland's SMI climbed 0.57%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended weak.



Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Portugal closed higher, while Poland and Turkiye ended flat.



In the German market, Siemens shed about 2.5%. Siemens Energy, Zalando and Infineon closed lower by 1.5%-1.65%.



Continental, Symrise, Porsche Automobil Holding, Hochtief, Brennta and E.ON also ended notably lower.



Deutsche Telekom moved up 1.7% and Daimler Truck Holding climbed 1.3%. MTU Aero Engines, Bayer, Henkel, Rheinmetall and Fresenius also closed higher.



In the French market, Stellantis shed 3.7%. ArcelorMittal, Renault, Capgemini, STMicroElectronics and Michelin closed lower by 1.1%-1.7%.



EssilorLuxottica, Accor and Edenerg gained 1.6%-1.7%. Danone, Safran, Unibail Rodamco, Thales, Sanofi, Hermes International and Bouygues advanced 0.5%-1.3%.



In the UK market, miners Anglo American (down 4.2%), Antofagasta (down 3%), Endeavour Mining (down 2.5%), Fresnillo (down 2.5%), Rio Tinto (down 2.3%) and Glencore (down 1.8%) declined sharply, weighed down by weak metal prices.



Legal & General ended lower by nearly 3% despite the insurer and asset manager reporting continued growth across its retirement and retail businesses in the third quarter of 2026.



Centrica, 3i Group, Convatec Group, Barratt Redrow and Polar Capital Technology Trust drifted down 2%-3%. Autotrader Group, Investec, SSE, Scottish Mortgage, Computacenter, Ithaca Energy, Diploma and Lion Finance also ended notably lower.



Bunzl moved up 1.5%. The distribution and outsourcing company has started the second tranche of its share buyback program.



Coca-Cola HBC climbed 2.7%. Metlen Energy & Metals moved up 2%. Croda International, Babcock International, LSEG, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Reckitt Benckiser, Tesco and BAE Systems gained 1%-1.6%.



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