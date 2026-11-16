

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regular coffee consumption may influence the types and number of bacteria living in the gut, according to a new study published in the journal Gut Microbiology.



Researchers from Denmark, Singapore and Belgium examined data from 61 participants in an observational study called PRIMA, which aimed to understand how food habits, gut bacteria and conditions inside the digestive system are connected.



The researchers looked at whether drinking coffee regularly was associated with changes in gut bacteria and digestive activity.



They collected information from participants' food diaries over eight days and tested their urine for substances produced when the body processes caffeine. Stool samples were also examined to identify the types of bacteria present in the gut.



In addition, 50 participants swallowed a small electronic capsule that allowed researchers to monitor movements and contractions in the colon.



The analysis found that people with higher levels of caffeine-related substances in their urine also tended to have more bacteria in their stool samples. This association was observed across all four caffeine-related substances tested.



Meanwhile, when they compared the gut bacteria of regular coffee drinkers with those who consumed coffee less often, they found that frequent coffee drinkers had a wider variety of gut bacteria than occasional drinkers. However, the researchers said this finding was not particularly strong because the number of participants was small.



The team also identified differences in certain types of gut bacteria. Lawsonibacter, Slackia and an unidentified group of bacteria from the Eggerthellaceae family appeared to be more common among frequent coffee drinkers.



Previous laboratory studies have shown that coffee can support the growth of Lawsonibacter, which has also been found in greater numbers in people who regularly drink coffee.



However, further statistical analysis weakened most of the differences between frequent and occasional coffee drinkers. Some links involving Lawsonibacter and the Eggerthellaceae group remained in other analyses, but the overall findings were not conclusive.



The researchers said larger studies involving more participants are needed to confirm whether regular coffee consumption can significantly change gut bacteria and improve digestive health.



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