Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to participate in the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"), issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, and move to semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order is a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of over 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. The Company's fiscal year-end is December 31 and will continue to file annual audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31). The Company will remain subject to timely disclosure requirements and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters. The initial period for which the Company will not file a quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company will file its Annual Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, April 30, 2027.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on creating value through the acquisition, advancement and strategic monetization of highly prospective mineral assets. The Company employs a disciplined, data-driven approach to identifying opportunities, deploying capital and advancing projects through targeted technical work and modern exploration techniques. As assets mature and value is created, CDN Maverick enhances shareholder value through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, transactions or dispositions, while retaining ongoing exposure where appropriate through equity interests, warrants, carried interests or other economic participation. Through this asset-generation model, the Company aims to continuously identify, develop and monetize opportunities while building long-term shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Director

Sean Davis

Investor Relations

sean@cdnmaverick.com

C: +1 604 838 6158

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding future investor communications initiatives, planned exploration activities, drilling programs, future technical work, corporate development activities, potential partnerships or transactions, and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, among others, the availability of financing, changes in commodity prices, exploration results, regulatory approvals, operational risks, market conditions and general economic factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates and opinions as of the date they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324335