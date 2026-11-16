

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Air India and UATP (UAL) launched Air India Partner Pay, a new programme designed to simplify bookings and payments for the airline's travel agency and corporate partners.



Air India Partner Pay allows travel agencies and corporate partners to pay for bookings through a single prepaid account, with real-time balance top-ups, flexible funding options and no bank guarantee requirements.



It also offers consolidated transaction reports to simplify payment tracking and reconciliation. The programme aims to reduce payment costs, improve efficiency and strengthen Air India's distribution network.



On Nasdaq, the shares are trading 1.10 percent up at $110.51.



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