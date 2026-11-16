Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - David H. Brett, President & CEO of Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company plans a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000, and up to 5,000,000 non-flow-through units at $0.04 per unit (the "NFT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $200,000, for total gross proceeds of up to $700,000 in gross proceeds (the "Financing"). The Financing is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The FT Units will consist of one flow through share and one-half warrant to purchase one non flow through share at $0.06 for a period of one year.

The NFT Units will consist of one common share and one full warrant to purchase one common share at $0.05 for a period of one year.

The proceeds of the FT Units will be used to explore the Company's Haskins-Reed critical mineral project in northern BC, and such expenditures will qualify as "critical mineral flow through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Canadian Income Tax Act.

The Units will be offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. The Offering will also be made available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on [November 10, 2026], held common shares (and who continue to hold such common shares as of the closing date), pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders and analogous instruments in other jurisdictions of Canada (the "Existing Securityholder Exemption"). The Existing Securityholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of $15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Securityholder Exemption which exceed the maximum amount of the Offering, the Company intends to adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.

The NFT Unit proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Company reserves the ability to pay a finder fee of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the financing.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering, including its size, terms and completion, receipt of Exchange acceptance, the intended use of proceeds, and the tax treatment of the flow-through shares. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Pacific Bay will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition, results of exploration activities, the ability of the Company to raise equity financing, and the ability to obtain Exchange acceptance of the Offering. Although Pacific Bay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pacific Bay does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324336