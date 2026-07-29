Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - David Brett, President & CEO of Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company"), reports that the Company has commenced exploration at its Weaver Gold Property in southwestern British Columbia. An exploration team has mobilized to the project to conduct a program of geological mapping, geochemical soil and silt sampling, prospecting and other work. The Weaver Gold Project is under option to Aurwest Resources Corporation (CSE: AWR) ("Aurwest"), whereby Aurwest can earn a 50% interest in the Property over three years. Pacific Bay is the operator of the Project.

The Weaver Gold Property report includes the first phase of work outlined by geologist Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., with further details included in the previous Press Release issued January 27, 2026. The Weaver Gold Property report includes investigation of strong gold-in-soil anomalies from prior programs located well outside the historic drill collars and underground workings. The goals of the program are to investigate the potential for extending the strike length of the main vein, identify potential parallel or cross-cutting structures, and better understand the geological and structural controls of the historic high-grade gold occurrences.

The mobilized team who are currently onsite will execute the program planning and preparation which includes previously completed a historical drilling and geological research of the property, prepared and compiled updated project maps, built out the project's GIS database, and drafted the exploration plan to align with the detailed report on the project prepared by geologist Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo.

"We're excited to be on the ground again at Weaver Gold, looking to expand the area of interest in advance of potential geophysical exploration and drilling," said Pacific Bay President & CEO David Brett. "The location and accessibility of the Property enables cost-effective work without the often very high expense of mobilization to remote projects in BC."

The Weaver Gold Property, located in southwestern British Columbia approximately 13 kilometers north of Highway 7 near Harrison Mills, has demonstrated notable gold and silver mineralization through historical drilling. Past campaigns have returned impressive intercepts, such as 16.6 g/t gold and 91.9 g/t silver over 1.52 meters and 11.8 g/t gold and 44.6 g/t silver over 2.13 meters from the 1975 program, along with 8.61 g/t gold and 46.2 g/t silver over 3.05 meters and 2.06 g/t gold and 21.4 g/t silver over 6.10 meters from 1996 drilling. More recent 2018 results included 2.49 g/t gold and 7.52 g/t silver over 1.53 meters, underscoring the property's consistent mineralized intervals.

Figure 1 Property Location

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The technical disclosures in this news release were reviewed and approved by independent geological consultant David Bridge, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. David Bridge is not an officer, director or employee of the Company.

About Pacific Bay Minerals

Pacific Bay's 100% owned Haskins-Reed Critical Minerals Project in northwestern BC is one of the leading exploration projects in the Cassiar Region. Located next to Cassiar Gold Corp. on Highway 37, Haskins-Reed hosts tungsten, copper, bismuth, silver, lead, and zinc in multiple high-grade polymetallic zones, over 150 drill holes, underground workings, and significant exploration potential. Pacific Bay also recently signed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Mount Haskins claims, adjoining Haskins-Reed directly to the north. The Company also owns 100% of the Weaver Gold project in southern BC, now under option/JV with Aurwest Resources Corp. whereby Aurwest can earn 50%.

www.pacificbayminerals.com

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Source: Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.