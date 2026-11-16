Company delivers significant gross profit improvement and 59% reduction in operating cash usage while advancing municipal deployments, expanding Waste Destruction Services operations, and strengthening federal and strategic partnerships.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), an environmental technology and services company specializing in the destruction of PFAS, biosolids, and other organic waste streams with its proprietary AirSCWO technology, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and highlighted significant business developments.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased 83% to $3.47 million, compared to $1.90 million in the same period of 2025. Gross profit increased to $2.65 million from approximately $75,000, and gross margin improved to 76.3% from 3.9%, primarily reflecting revenue recognized on the Orange County Sanitation District ("OC San") contract upon completion of factory acceptance testing, including amounts previously constrained. Operating expenses decreased 6%, or approximately $815,000, from $12.86 million to $12.04 million. Net cash used in operating activities declined 59%, from $10.21 million to $4.15 million. Net loss for the first nine months was $10.53 million, compared to $12.63 million in the prior-year period, and included a $1.02 million non-cash loss on debt extinguishment.

Third-quarter revenue was $660,000, compared to $760,000 in the prior-year quarter, which included revenue from the completion of a full-scale demonstration. Gross margin improved to 48.4% from 28.0%. Operating expenses decreased 24% from $4.57 million to $3.49 million, and the operating loss narrowed 27% to $3.17 million from $4.36 million. Net loss for the quarter decreased to $3.26 million, compared to $4.35 million, in the prior-year quarter, an improvement of over $1 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash of $270,000 and working capital of $500,000. During the first nine months of 2026, the Company raised $3.53 million through the issuance of 10% secured convertible notes and, subsequent to quarter end, raised an additional $875,000 through the issuance of convertible notes on the same terms.

"2026 has been a transformational year thus far for 374Water," said Danny Bogar, Chief Executive Officer. "We have made substantial progress strengthening our financial performance, reducing our cost structure, and advancing our commercial activities. More importantly, we are building an efficient business designed to generate recurring revenue from the permanent destruction of some of the world's most challenging waste streams."

2026 Business Highlights

Orange County Sanitation District: Completed Factory Acceptance Testing of the Company's AirSCWO system, advancing a significant commercial biosolids destruction deployment in California.

Completed Factory Acceptance Testing of the Company's AirSCWO system, advancing a significant commercial biosolids destruction deployment in California. Waste Destruction Services: Established and expanded the Company's Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") hub in Orlando, FL, providing the foundation for a scalable, recurring-revenue business focused on PFAS and other difficult-to-destroy organic wastes.

Established and expanded the Company's Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") hub in Orlando, FL, providing the foundation for a scalable, recurring-revenue business focused on PFAS and other difficult-to-destroy organic wastes. Federal PFAS Destruction: Demonstrated greater than 99.9% PFAS destruction across multiple waste streams in Department of Defense-related testing. The 374Water and Arcadis project team received a Defense Innovation Unit Success Memo, and the companies are jointly advancing opportunities within the federal market.

Demonstrated greater than 99.9% PFAS destruction across multiple waste streams in Department of Defense-related testing. The 374Water and Arcadis project team received a Defense Innovation Unit Success Memo, and the companies are jointly advancing opportunities within the federal market. Municipal Market Expansion: Completed a successful demonstration program in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with the Company's mobile AirSCWO system, and continued advancing the Olathe, Kansas municipal project toward an anticipated mid-2027 deployment.

Completed a successful demonstration program in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with the Company's mobile AirSCWO system, and continued advancing the Olathe, Kansas municipal project toward an anticipated mid-2027 deployment. Strategic Partnerships: Advanced commercial collaboration with Arcadis and expanded discussions with leading environmental services, water treatment, and engineering companies seeking integrated PFAS destruction solutions.

Advanced commercial collaboration with Arcadis and expanded discussions with leading environmental services, water treatment, and engineering companies seeking integrated PFAS destruction solutions. Improved Financial Performance: Reduced nine-month operating cash usage by approximately $6.05 million year-over-year, including the benefit of customer advance payments, while continuing to invest in commercial deployment and market development.

Outlook

374Water believes 2026 will continue to be a pivotal year for the Company and expects significant growth in 2027. 374Water is focused on three principal high-growth areas: Expanding recurring Waste Destruction Services revenue, which we believe can be scaled with non-dilutive project-level debt financing; commercializing large-scale biosolids destruction systems, which we believe can be achieved through partnerships with infrastructure funds; and accelerating federal and international adoption through additional strategic partnerships.

"The market is increasingly recognizing that PFAS and other persistent organic contaminants cannot simply be transferred from one location to another - they must ultimately be destroyed," Bogar continued. "Our technology has proven its capabilities. Our mission now is to scale commercially, continue to convert our growing pipeline of opportunities into revenue, and build sustainable long-term shareholder value."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is an environmental technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and following us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," "target," "will," "outlook," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond 374Water's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: 374Water's ability to continue as a going concern and to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; its obligations under its secured convertible notes; the timing of, and customer acceptance under, its projects, including the OC San and Olathe projects; its ability to develop and scale its Waste Destruction Services business, including its ability to maintain its Orlando facility; its ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and the other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by law, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-reports-83-year-over-year-revenue-growth-for-the-first-nine-months-of-2026-1251569