

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of customers encountered difficulties accessing their online banking accounts at several major U.S. banks on Monday, as a technical glitch at JPMorgan (JPM) sent shockwaves through the financial system, disrupting transactions across multiple institutions.



The issue affected both Chase customers and those at other banks attempting payments involving Chase.



The bank confirmed that the disruption stemmed from a technical fault rather than a cyberattack. While some transactions were slower than usual, customers-maintained access to their accounts and funds, a Chase spokesperson said. The company stressed it was working swiftly to restore normal services.



Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) reported no service interruptions. U.S. Bank noted that although its systems were largely unaffected, customers sending or receiving payments involving Chase could experience delays.



This incident follows a series of recent high-profile tech disruptions. A Microsoft (MSFT) outage on Friday disrupted Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, while a separate Federal Aviation Administration outage grounded flights across the United States for several hours over the weekend.



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