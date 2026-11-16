New platform extends Pelican's financial crime franchise into explainable AI, designed to stay verifiable through the post-quantum transition.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Pelican AI Corp. (CSE: PEL) (FSE: E6V) (WKN: A42LW1) ("Pelican" or the "Company"), a provider of artificial intelligence-powered payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance solutions, today announced Pelican Cortex, a new sovereign, auditable and quantum-ready AI platform for financial crime prevention that the Company intends to make the foundation of its product portfolio.

Two regulatory timetables are shaping technology spending at financial institutions. In January 2026, the G7 Cyber Expert Group published a coordinated roadmap to post-quantum cryptography for banks, payment processors and their technology vendors, pointing critical financial systems to quantum-safe cryptography by 2030 to 2032 and the whole sector by 2035. In Canada, OSFI Guideline E-23 on model risk, which covers AI and machine learning models, takes effect in May 2027. Pelican believes these deadlines will drive a multi-year upgrade cycle in financial crime systems, and Pelican Cortex is designed for that timetable. Every decision is captured in a tamper-evident evidence record that Cortex is designed to protect with quantum-safe cryptography, so an examiner can verify it years later, even as cryptographic standards change.

Pelican Cortex is built on a simple principle: the model proposes, the rules decide. Proprietary AI models trained for financial crime read each payment and assess the risk. A separate rules-based decision layer, grounded in regulation, makes every final decision. The result is designed to give a bank the accuracy of modern AI together with a decision it can explain: once Guideline E-23 is in effect, every model involved in a payment decision will need to be explained, and Cortex is designed so that each decision can be traced to the regulatory requirement behind it. The approach builds on Pelican's more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, and the Company intends to protect the underlying methods through a combination of patent filings and trade secrets.

Pelican Cortex brings three capabilities together on one platform: payment and sanctions screening; anomaly detection for fraud, money mule networks and money laundering, including on real-time payment rails; and global regulatory compliance. Financial institutions often buy these as separate systems from separate vendors. A single platform is designed to lower a customer's cost of ownership and gives Pelican the opportunity to expand within each customer relationship over time.

Cortex is designed to run where a bank's data already lives: on-premise, air-gapped or in a private cloud, with no dependency on outside AI model APIs. Pelican believes this addresses a growing data sovereignty requirement among regulated institutions. Cortex is designed to connect to Canadian payment rails, including Lynx, ACSS/AFT, Interac and the Real-Time Rail, as well as international formats such as ISO 20022 and SWIFT. Pelican intends to offer Cortex to its existing financial institution customers, which span more than 55 countries, as well as to new customers.

"Banks have been asked to choose between AI that is accurate and AI they can explain to a regulator. Pelican Cortex is built so they don't have to choose," said Nino Di Teodoro, Chief Executive Officer of Pelican. "For Pelican, Cortex takes a business trusted by major financial institutions in more than 55 countries into what we believe is the next technology cycle in financial crime compliance, with deadlines for AI model risk and quantum-safe security setting the pace."

To learn more about Pelican Cortex, visit https://ir.pelican.ai/coretex-lander/.

About Pelican

Pelican is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than 2 billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value.

Pelican's technology uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to help financial institutions automate payment processing, improve straight-through processing, strengthen financial crime compliance and modernize transaction banking infrastructure. Its solutions span payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance, and now include Pelican Cortex.

For more information, visit Pelican's website: https://pelican.ai/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the design, capabilities and intended performance of Pelican Cortex, including its intended use of post-quantum cryptography and its intended deployment options and integrations, the anticipated timing of regulatory and industry timelines referred to in this release and their expected effect on demand for financial crime technology, the Company's strategy for and intended commercialization of Pelican Cortex, including its role in the Company's product portfolio and the customers to whom it will be offered, and the Company's intention to seek intellectual property protection. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including technical development and testing outcomes, the ability to secure customers, the ability to obtain and enforce intellectual property protection, changes in standards, regulation and industry timelines, general economic and market factors, competition, the risks associated with the disclosed litigation, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Pelican is involved in ongoing litigation. Readers are directed to the Company's August 27, 2026 news release and the disclosure in "Item 23 - Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions" and "Item 21 - Risk Factors" in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

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