

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 3,800 points or 5 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 59,660-point plateau and it's likely to extend those losses on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak, with heavy selling pressure again expected among the technology shares, although sinking oil prices may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.



The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Monday following losses among the technology, mineral, manufacturing and paper sectors.



For the day, the index tumbled 1,480.33 points or 2.42 percent to finish at 59,662.02 after trading between 59,630.51 and 61,389.35.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Monday and continued to trend lower throughout the day, ending near session lows.



The Dow tumbled 739.38 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 51,608.17, while the NASDAQ plunged 626.52 points or 2.49 percent to close at 24,509.76 and the S&P 500 sank 145.08 points or 1.92 percent to end at 7,416.59.



Weakness among technology stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO, ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.



Amid the fallout, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security has released an interim final rule to address remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers, designed to close a loophole that has let Chinese companies rent Nvidia's computing power located in other countries.



Semiconductor stocks subsequently showed a strong move to the downside, resulting in a 5.3 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, while substantial weakness was also visible among computer hardware stocks.



Crude oil prices plunged on Monday on reports that warn of excess supply in the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.99 or 3.38 percent at $85.57 per barrel.



Closer to home, Japan will see September figures for its tertiary industry activity index later today; in August, the index score was -4.10.



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