

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is trading notably lower on Tuesday, extending the sharp losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with the Nikkei 225 falling below the 59,300 level, with weakness in across most sectors led by automakers, exporters and financial stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 365.62 points or 0.61 percent at 59,296.40, after hitting a low of 58,691.11 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 4 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 2 percent and Toyota is down almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is declining more than 4 percent and Screen Holdings is losing more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.4 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are declining almost 4 percent each.



The major exporters are mostly lower. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are edging down 0.1 to 0.2 percent each, while Panasonic is declining more than 2 percent and Sony is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major losers, Taisei is tumbling almost 5 percent and Furukawa Electric is declining more than 4 percent, while Ebara, Japan Steel Works, Ibiden, Kioxia Holdings and Resonac Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each. Inpex and Kajima are down more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Recruit Holdings is gaining almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 159 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a substantial move to the downside during trading on Monday extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions. The major averages all moved sharply lower on the day, with the Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.



The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plunged 626.52 points or 2.5 percent to 24,509.76, the S&P 500 tumbled 145.08 points or 1.9 percent to 7,416.59 and the Dow slumped 739.38 points or 1.4 percent to 51,608.17.



The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices plunged on Monday on reports that warn of excess supply in the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.99 or 3.38 percent at $85.57 per barrel.



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