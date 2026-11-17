Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK) announced today management's participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Morgan Stanley 25th Annual Asia Pacific Summit

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. PT 8:30 p.m. ET

Event: UBS 30th Annual Global Technology and AI Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. PT 12:15 p.m. ET

Event: Nasdaq 55th London Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 5:00 a.m. PT 8:00 a.m. ET

Event: Barclays 24th Annual Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, 10 December, 2026 at 9:20 a.m. PT 12:20 p.m. ET

The management presentations will be available as live webcasts, accessible through Sandisk's Investor Relations website at investor.sandisk.com. The archived replays will be accessible through the website after the conclusion of the presentations.

About Sandisk

Built on more than three decades of innovation, Sandisk is a vertically integrated global semiconductor company dedicated to delivering memory technologies that help people and businesses unlock the potential of their data. From the enterprise SSDs powering AI infrastructure to consumer devices and connected systems at the edge, Sandisk designs and manufactures memory solutions that fuel the modern digital economy. To learn more, visit www.sandisk.com.

Sandisk and the Sandisk logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries.

2026 Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

Company Contacts:

Investors: investors@sandisk.com

Media: mediainquiries@sandisk.com