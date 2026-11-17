An ambitious company message for shareholders and market watchers - grounded in opportunity, transparency and execution.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / For investors who follow the public markets closely, the most compelling stories are not built on guarantees; they are built on ideas, milestones and the ability to execute. ELEKTROS Inc. is sharing an update on the business areas it is working to develop: hard-rock lithium and critical-minerals opportunities in Sierra Leone, and patented electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company aims to develop these initiatives while exploring strategic opportunities that may support its longer-term objectives.

"We want investors to look at ELEKTROS with curiosity, ask questions and examine what we are working to accomplish. We recognize the interest in emerging companies and the desire to find businesses with meaningful potential. But credibility comes from execution and transparency. We cannot promise outcomes; we can commit to continuing the work and communicating responsibly," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

Ambition Without Guarantees

ELEKTROS understands why microcap investors search for emerging companies that may have room to grow. The Company believes its combination of critical-minerals interests and EV charging intellectual property gives shareholders several areas of development to follow. That ambition should not be confused with certainty: there is no such thing as a sure-thing stock investment. The Company makes no promise regarding share-price performance, investment returns, commercial success or the timing of future milestones. Investors should conduct independent due diligence and be prepared for the possibility of losing their entire investment.

The Company's Development Priorities

ELEKTROS' business focus includes hard-rock lithium and critical-minerals opportunities in Sierra Leone, as well as its patented electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company is working to advance these initiatives while evaluating potential strategic opportunities and seeking to build a durable foundation for future growth.

EV Charging Patent

ELEKTROS is advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, which relates to EV charging technology intended to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times. The Company is considering potential development, licensing and other strategic paths for its intellectual property. Any implementation, partnership, licensing arrangement or commercial outcome remains subject to further development and applicable conditions. The Company is not representing that any specific charging-time performance has been independently validated or achieved in a commercial setting.

Patent Reference: United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

Looking Ahead

"We believe the future belongs to companies that keep innovating, keep adapting and deliver on their plans. We are working to build that kind of foundation at ELEKTROS. Thank you to our shareholders and to everyone in the investment community who continues to follow our journey," said Bleier.

A Broader Critical-Minerals and Materials Landscape

To illustrate the breadth of the publicly traded resource and materials landscape, the Company is identifying the following 80 public-market symbols associated with businesses that have exposure to lithium, rare earths, battery materials, mining, metals, processing or other critical-minerals themes. This is an illustrative industry reference list-not a list of direct peers, partners, competitors, endorsements or investment recommendations. The companies differ significantly in size, assets, geography, stage of development and business mix.

ELEKTROS' Long-Term Aspiration

Although ELEKTROS is a smaller company today, management aspires to build a stronger and more established business over time, pursuing its own strategy and opportunities in the critical-minerals and advanced-technology landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium and critical-minerals initiatives, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone, commercial arrangement or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Statements about the Company's business prospects, market opportunities or potential investment interest are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's aspirations do not represent a prediction that it will attain the scale, results, market position or valuation of any other issuer. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-thanks-its-shareholders-and-shares-a-look-at-what-lies-ahead-1252503