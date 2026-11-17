

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a sluggish note on Tuesday, following more drops for shares in the artificial intelligence industry on Wall Street overnight.



As concerns over the data center boom mount, traders now await cues from Nvidia's fiscal third-quarter earnings due after the U.S. market close later today and Anthropic PBC's expected market debut later this week.



The U.S. Commerce Department has issued an interim final rule requiring data center operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to obtain a license before buying advanced AI chips from Nvidia and other American makers.



According to the Financial Times, the U.S. and nine of its allies have agreed to protect AI technologies and supply chains they see as vulnerable to China.



U.S. stock futures were mixed as investors rotate from AI stocks and seek direction on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.



Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, due for release on Wednesday may provide some clues on the Fed's rate trajectory ahead of next month's interest-rate decision.



According to CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a near-certain likelihood of a 25-basis point rate hike in December.



Asian markets were broadly lower, with Australia, South Korea and Japan leading regional losses.



The U.S. dollar index held near its highest level since April 2025 amid bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.



Despite recent hawkish remarks from policymakers, markets see only a slim chance of a 50-basis-point Fed rate hike in December.



Gold edged up half a percent to $3,882 an ounce but held near a fourteen-month low, weighed down by the headwinds of higher Treasury yields and tech-led liquidations.



Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack told Bloomberg TV that inflation pressures appear to be broadening and she favors gradual, measured rate increases to let the economy adjust to policy changes.



Brent crude futures were down nearly 1 percent at $91.68 a barrel, extending losses from the previous session as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz added to expectations of stronger global supply.



In a new report, Goldman Sachs commodity analysts have warned of a potential supply glut next year despite the risk of continued supply disruptions. As a result, the investment bank expects Brent averaging $88 a barrel in 2027 before gradually falling to $78 by December.



In an interview with Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, ruling out the possibility of U.S. involvement lasting even two years.



U.S. stocks slumped overnight as Nvidia led another sell-off in technology shares following reports that the Trump administration is accelerating efforts to limit several countries from providing Chinese companies remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.



Adding to concerns over the artificial intelligence trade, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Nvidia's culture, urged its board to seek an outside CEO and answer questions about chip sales to China.



Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said that the central bank is studying whether AI would boost production and economic growth or prove highly disruptive and economically costly.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.5 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled 1.9 percent to extend their losing streak to a third consecutive session while the Dow dropped 1.4 percent.



European stocks ended Monday's session slightly lower on concerns over the future of the AI trade.



The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.3 percent, snapping a five-session winning streak that powered the index to record territory.



The German DAX dipped 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slipped around 0.2 percent.



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