MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Financing
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces CHF 4 Million Financing
Geneva, Switzerland - November 17, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) (the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced that it has signed agreements securing investment commitments of up to CHF 4 million from long-term strategic investors. The proceeds will support the wider commercial deployment of its neurotherapeutics platform.
With clinically validated solutions already in use and a commercial organization in place, the Company aims to expand its customer base and accelerate revenue growth across its portfolio. This includes increasing adoption among healthcare providers and broadening access to rehabilitation at home, supported by the launch of MindMotion Lite, a tablet-based solution designed for home deployment.
"We appreciate our investors' confidence in our ability to scale and their support through their investment and networks," said Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics. "This funding allows us to build on our existing deployments and continue bringing precision neurotherapeutics to more patients."
The agreements provide for CHF 3 million in funding scheduled for November and December 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Either party may also exercise an additional CHF 1 million investment option until February 28, 2027. The financing comprises primarily shares and mandatory convertible notes priced at CHF 0.12 per share, subject to a limited market-based adjustment. It includes 7 million five-year warrants at CHF 0.25 per share-a 79% premium to the previous day's closing price-plus 2.5 million on the same terms if the option is exercised, and 1.28 million five-year warrants at CHF 0.12.
The Company also reported it has agreed to terminate the remaining unfunded commitment of CHF 4 million under the financing announced on May 26, 2026.
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File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Financing November 2026
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2436290
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2436290 17-Nov-2026 CET/CEST