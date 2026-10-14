MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Study results
MindMaze Therapeutics Reports New Home-Based Rehabilitation Results Ahead of MindMotion Lite Launch
Multi-site program demonstrates threefold increase in rehabilitation training dose, with 84% delivered independently and significant improvements across functional measures
Geneva, Switzerland - October 14, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced new real-world evidence from a multi-site program conducted with Vibra Healthcare, presented yesterday at the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) in Washington, DC.
The program demonstrated that home-based rehabilitation using MindMotion increased total motor-training dose by a median factor of three compared with usual outpatient therapy alone. 84% of active training was completed independently, without direct therapist supervision. Participants also showed statistically significant improvements in functional independence, balance, mobility and cognition, alongside high patient satisfaction.
Building on previously reported inpatient results with Vibra Healthcare, the findings further support MindMaze Therapeutics' strategy to extend high-dose, high-intensity neurorehabilitation into patients' homes. This is particularly relevant to the Company's upcoming launch of MindMotion Lite, expected by year-end 2026. Recently announced, the tablet-based solution is designed to deliver the full range of MindMotion GO neurotherapeutic activities with substantially reduced hardware requirements, simplifying home deployment and supporting broader adoption by healthcare providers.
"Earlier this year, we showed that MindMaze's high-dose, high-intensity therapy, integrated into inpatient rehabilitation, delivers superior functional outcomes in a resource-efficient way," said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. "Now, we are demonstrating that this value can extend into the home to address a well-recognized gap in care once patients leave the clinic, in line with the 2026 AHA/ASA Guideline for Adult Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery. These results, combined with our upcoming MindMotion Lite tablet-based solution, will help make high-quality neurotherapeutics more accessible. Together, these milestones bring us closer to our mission of making neurotherapeutics available at scale."
Study Design and Results
Key findings included:
The full poster, High-Dose, Home-Based Neurorehabilitation Using Gamified Technology: A Multi-Site Quality Improvement Program, is available at mindmazetherapeutics.com/mindmaze-platform/clinical-evidence.
About MindMaze Therapeutics
Media & Investor Contacts
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Press release_MindMaze_Home-Based Rehabilitation Results
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2415188
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2415188 14.10.2026 CET/CEST