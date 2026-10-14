MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Study results

MindMaze Therapeutics Reports New Home-Based Rehabilitation Results Ahead of MindMotion Lite Launch



14.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MindMaze Therapeutics Reports New Home-Based Rehabilitation Results Ahead of MindMotion Lite Launch Multi-site program demonstrates threefold increase in rehabilitation training dose, with 84% delivered independently and significant improvements across functional measures Geneva, Switzerland - October 14, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced new real-world evidence from a multi-site program conducted with Vibra Healthcare, presented yesterday at the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) in Washington, DC. The program demonstrated that home-based rehabilitation using MindMotion increased total motor-training dose by a median factor of three compared with usual outpatient therapy alone. 84% of active training was completed independently, without direct therapist supervision. Participants also showed statistically significant improvements in functional independence, balance, mobility and cognition, alongside high patient satisfaction. Building on previously reported inpatient results with Vibra Healthcare, the findings further support MindMaze Therapeutics' strategy to extend high-dose, high-intensity neurorehabilitation into patients' homes. This is particularly relevant to the Company's upcoming launch of MindMotion Lite, expected by year-end 2026. Recently announced , the tablet-based solution is designed to deliver the full range of MindMotion GO neurotherapeutic activities with substantially reduced hardware requirements, simplifying home deployment and supporting broader adoption by healthcare providers. "Earlier this year, we showed that MindMaze's high-dose, high-intensity therapy, integrated into inpatient rehabilitation, delivers superior functional outcomes in a resource-efficient way," said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. "Now, we are demonstrating that this value can extend into the home to address a well-recognized gap in care once patients leave the clinic, in line with the 2026 AHA/ASA Guideline for Adult Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery. These results, combined with our upcoming MindMotion Lite tablet-based solution, will help make high-quality neurotherapeutics more accessible. Together, these milestones bring us closer to our mission of making neurotherapeutics available at scale." Study Design and Results

The retrospective, multi-site quality improvement program evaluated 177 rehabilitation episodes involving 172 adults with a range of neurological conditions, primarily stroke, across four Vibra Healthcare outpatient sites, without a control group. Participants followed an eight-week home-training program using MindMotion GO, with an optional four-week extension and periodic therapist supervision. Key findings included: Training dose: Patients completed an average of 174 minutes of active training per week, with 84.4% delivered asynchronously. The additional home training increased total motor-training dose by a median factor of 3.0 compared with usual outpatient therapy alone, based on published assumptions for active practice during usual care.

Patients completed an average of 174 minutes of active training per week, with 84.4% delivered asynchronously. The additional home training increased total motor-training dose by a median factor of 3.0 compared with usual outpatient therapy alone, based on published assumptions for active practice during usual care. Feasibility and engagement: 92.7% successfully completed home setup, while 80.2% achieved the predefined minimum training exposure. Among surveyed participants, 83.8% of satisfaction ratings were positive.

92.7% successfully completed home setup, while 80.2% achieved the predefined minimum training exposure. Among surveyed participants, 83.8% of satisfaction ratings were positive. Functional outcomes: Statistically significant pre-post improvements were observed in independence (Barthel Index: +10.4 points), balance (Berg Balance Scale: +10.5 points), cognition (SLUMS: +3.4 points) and mobility (Timed Up and Go: -8.8 seconds) among participants with available paired assessments. The full poster, High-Dose, Home-Based Neurorehabilitation Using Gamified Technology: A Multi-Site Quality Improvement Program, is available at mindmazetherapeutics.com/mindmaze-platform/clinical-evidence . About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX ) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com . Media & Investor Contacts

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



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