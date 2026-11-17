

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN.SW) said Tuesday that it has raised its estimated capital synergies from the integration of Beazley to $1.8 billion over the first two years, up from the previous estimate of $1 billion.



The company also raised its medium-term revenue synergy target to approximately $1.5 billion from $1 billion, while cost synergies are expected to exceed $150 million.



Zurich said the updated estimates follow the completion of its acquisition of Beazley on October 1.



At its Investor Day in Zurich today, Zurich will provide further updates on its three-year strategic plan and also said it remains on track to meet or exceed its targets.



On the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich Insurance shares closed up 0.49% at CHF 658.60 on Monday.



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