ASUS Ramps Up NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 Shipments in Q4 Amid Strong Demand, Showcasing AI Factory Reference Architecture at SC26

Volume shipments, L10/L11 manufacturing and comprehensive AI Factory services support more predictable rack-scale deployments

KEY POINTS

Vera Rubin shipment ramp: ASUS expands production of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 systems in Q4 to address rising customer demand

ASUS expands production of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 systems in Q4 to address rising customer demand Engineering-led delivery: L10/L11 automation, early design-risk evaluation and six-layer validation strengthen rack-level readiness

L10/L11 automation, early design-risk evaluation and six-layer validation strengthen rack-level readiness End-to-end AI Factory services: ASUS combines digital-twin planning, deployment automation and lifecycle operations

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced it is ramping up volume shipments of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 in Q4 to meet robust market demand and is showcasing its comprehensive AI Factory reference architecture at SC26 at Booth #2234. Backed by automated L10/L11 manufacturing, early-stage engineering risk assessment, six-layer rack-level validation, and end-to-end deployment services, ASUS is expanding production capacity while making delivery more consistent and predictable for customers building large-scale AI systems.

As multiple system builders now offer Vera Rubin NVL72 platforms, differentiation increasingly depends on delivery reliability, pre-deployment risk reduction, and end-to-end support, not silicon access alone. ASUS addresses these priorities with a complete AI Factory pathway spanning facility planning, compute and data infrastructure, deployment automation, and ongoing management, helping organizations move from complex designs to tested, deployment-ready systems with greater confidence and lower operational risk.

Engineering, automation, and validation for predictable delivery

At the center of the SC26 showcase is ASUS AI POD XA VR721-E3, which integrates 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs in a fully liquid-cooled, rack-scale architecture designed for frontier-model training, complex reasoning, and high-throughput inference. The lineup also includes NVIDIA Groq 3 LPX and Vera CPU trays, NVIDIA Spectrum-X SN6600 Ethernet switch, and NVIDIA CMX, demonstrating how integrated compute, networking, and context memory power demanding AI workloads and enhance AI Factory productivity.

Turning these advanced architectures into deployment-ready systems requires precise engineering, consistent manufacturing, and rigorous validation. ASUS combines in-house expertise in power delivery, thermal engineering, and high-speed interconnects with its Predictive Virtual Lab to identify potential signal-integrity risks early in the design process. Automation across L10 and L11 manufacturing - including automated optical inspection (AOI), protective-cover removal, module-positioning assistance, and precision fastening - helps reduce assembly variation and improve production consistency. A six-layer validation framework spanning L10 node-level verification and L11 full-rack testing covers hardware functionality, BIOS and BMC checks, power cycling, stress testing, NVIDIA diagnostics, and rack-level performance evaluation. Powered aging assessments further monitor thermal behavior, power stability, and overall system health before final inspection and shipment. By integrating engineering, automated manufacturing, and comprehensive validation, ASUS strengthens its readiness for volume delivery and helps customers receive thoroughly tested rack-scale systems prepared for on-site integration.

For deployment flexibility, ASUS also presents two NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8-based systems: the 3U hybrid-cooled XR R1I12B-M1BHFS and the 2U fully liquid-cooled XR R1I12B-M1BLFS. The NVIDIA MGX portfolio includes XA P2N-E2, powered by NVIDIA Vera CPUs for multi-step agent execution and orchestration, alongside ESC8000A-E13P with NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 NVIDIA Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for professional accelerated computing.

Building the data foundation for scalable AI workloads

Beyond accelerated computing, AI Factory performance depends on how efficiently data can be stored, accessed, and delivered to workloads. At SC26, ASUS also showcases the VS320D-RS26N enterprise storage platform, the OJ340A-RS60 high-density object storage system, and the RS500A-E14B-R12U, a space-efficient 1U server powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 processors, with PCIe 6.0 connectivity and NVMe storage. These complementary platforms address different infrastructure requirements, helping organizations balance storage capacity, data access, and compute resources as their AI environments expand.

From AI factory design to deployment and ongoing operations

To support AI factory planning and simulation, ASUS combines its system engineering expertise with the ASUS AI Factory solution, NVIDIA DSX reference design, and NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint for AI Factory Digital Twins, part of NVIDIA DSX Sim, to simulate facility requirements and system configurations before physical deployment. Working with ecosystem partners including Schneider Electric, AVEVA, and IBM, ASUS brings IT infrastructure, power, cooling, and facility models into a high-fidelity simulation environment. This enables customers to identify constraints early, evaluate design trade-offs, and reduce costly on-site changes.

From planning to deployment, ASUS Professional Services help assess site readiness, plan power and cooling infrastructure, integrate systems, and coordinate on-site installation. The ASUS Infrastructure Deployment Center (AIDC) automates provisioning, cluster configuration, and software installation, helping turn validated hardware into service-ready infrastructure. Once deployed, ASUS Control Center (ACC) Data Center Edition supports centralized monitoring, security oversight, and update management for ongoing operations. By connecting design simulation, facility planning, system integration, deployment automation, and operational management, ASUS helps enterprises move from AI Factory design to service-ready operations with greater deployment confidence and room to scale as AI workloads grow.

Visitors can explore ASUS AI Factory technologies at Booth #2234 during SC26 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS servers are available worldwide. Availability of individual products and configurations may vary by region. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its "Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities." strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life.?The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asus-ramps-up-nvidia-vera-rubin-nvl72-shipments-in-q4-amid-strong-demand-showcasing-ai-factory-reference-architecture-at-sc26-302941613.html