TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margin, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of JHI Associates Inc. ("JHI") (the "Acquisition").

Further to the Company's announcements regarding the Acquisition on March 11, 2026, April 29, 2026, and May 18, 2026, all closing conditions have now been satisfied and the Acquisition has completed.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Eco has acquired all remaining shares of JHI based on an exchange ratio of 0.7054 common shares of Eco ("Common Shares") for each JHI share. Eco has issued 96,307,397 new Common Shares, representing approximately 20.7% of Eco's enlarged issued share capital, to former JHI security holders under the Arrangement. These Common Shares have been deposited with TSX Trust Company, as depositary for the JHI shareholders, who have the right to exchange their JHI shares for the newly issued Eco shares. Approximately 45% of the Common Shares issued to JHI shareholders are subject to lock-up arrangements for a period of 18 months following the agreement date.

JHI's assets:

A 35% working interest ("WI") in the Falkland Islands PL001 licence block, operated by Navitas Petroleum Atlantic Limited (65%) WI.

A legacy 17.5% working interest in the Canje Block, located offshore Guyana and within the same prolific petroleum system as the major discoveries on the neighbouring Stabroek Block. The Canje licence is currently subject to ongoing discussions with the Government of Guyana regarding an extension and/or the award of a new licence, with Eco Atlantic expected to hold a 30% working interest upon successful finalisation of a production sharing agreement (the "PSA").

US$1 million in cash received by Eco.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on AIM of a total of 97,032,397 new Common Shares of no par value ("Admission") which includes the Common Shares to be issued to PillarFour Capital Inc referred to below. Admission is expected to take place on or around November 20, 2026. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved listing of the Common Shares subject to closing, and such listing is expected to occur in the coming days.

The new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued and outstanding share capital will consist of 465,241,424 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

All defined terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Company's announcements on March 11, 2026, April 29, 2026, and May 18, 2026, unless otherwise defined herein.

PillarFour Capital Inc. acted as Eco's financial advisor on the Transaction. As part of their fee, PillarFour Capital Inc. will be issued 725,000 Common Shares.

Investor Presentation

Management will provide a live presentation on 1 December 2026 at 2pm GMT, following the publication of its Half Year Results, via the Investor Meet Company platform. Further information, including registration details, will be made available in the coming days.

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris, James Bellman, Edward Foulkes Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond Berenberg (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme, Kathleen Beams

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This news release contains material information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. For the purposes of applicable UK legislation, this announcement contains inside information.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore licence interests in Guyana, the Falkland Islands, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In the Falkland Islands, the Company holds a 35% Working Interest in the 1,126 km2 PL001 Licence in the offshore North Falkland Basin. In Namibia, following the completion of the farm-down to BP, the Company holds a 25% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 37.5% Working Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timing of Admission and the final acceptance of the Acquisition by the TSX Venture Exchange; the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition to the Company and its shareholders; the outcome and timing of discussions with the Government of Guyana regarding an extension of the Canje licence and/or the award of a new licence, the finalisation of a PSA and the working interest the Company expects to hold in the Canje Block; the advancement of exploration activities on PL001, including any exercise of the option to extend the PL001 licence term beyond its current term; the Company's strategic partnership with Navitas and its ability to leverage Navitas' regional expertise and operational presence; the lock-up arrangements applicable to certain Common Shares; and the Company's growth strategy and objectives, including building Eco into a leading Atlantic Margin exploration and development company.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as at the date of this news release, including assumptions that: all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals will be obtained on a timely basis; discussions with the Government of Guyana will be concluded on terms acceptable to the Company; the Company and its joint venture partners will be able to carry out planned exploration activities as anticipated; the Company will have access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms; and there will be no material adverse change in general economic, political or industry conditions or in commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others: the risk that the Government of Guyana does not extend the Canje licence or award a new licence, or does so on terms or with a working interest different from those currently anticipated; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition are not realised; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, regulatory or stock exchange approvals; the inherent uncertainties of oil and gas exploration, including the risk that exploration activities do not result in commercial discoveries; reliance on third-party operators and joint venture partners; the availability and cost of capital; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in government regulation, licensing regimes and fiscal terms in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; political, environmental and geopolitical risks; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd-announces-closing-of-the-acquisition-of-100-of-jhi-1252478