The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Half-year Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Unaudited Results for the Six Months ended 30 September 2026

The statements below are extracted from the Company's half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (the "Half Year Report"). This announcement contains references to graphs and charts which appear in the full Half Year Report, which will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.biotechgt.com . Up to date information on the Company, including daily NAVs, share prices and monthly fact sheets, can also be found on the website.

The Half Year Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

COMPANY PERFORMANCE

KEY STATISTICS

As at As at 30 September 31 March % 2026 2026 Change Net asset value ("NAV") per share 1,623.8p 1,414.6p 14.8% Share price 1,548.0p 1,260.0p 22.9% NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Benchmark) - - 21.6% Discount of share price to NAV per share^ 4.7% 10.9% (Net cash)/gearing^ (5.2%) 3.3% Ongoing Charges^ 1.2% 1.2% Active Share*^ 78.9% 80.8%

^ Alternative Performance Measure (see Glossary in the Half Year Report)

* Source: Frostrow Capital LLP

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:

Over the reporting period: NAV per share total return of 14.8%, from 1,414.6p to 1,623.8p Share price total return of 22.9%, from 1,260.0p to 1,548.0p The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Benchmark) gained 21.6% (total return, net of withholding tax, sterling adjusted) The discount of the share price to NAV per share narrowed from 10.9% to 4.7% The Company bought back 1,114,074 shares at an average discount of 9.0%, at a cost of £15.7m, representing 5.6% of the shares in issue at the start of the period. Buybacks contributed 0.5% to the NAV return Five portfolio companies agreed to be acquired during the period Gearing was reduced to nil by 30 September 2026, with net cash of 5.2% at the period end



Roger Yates, Chair, commented:

"The Company delivered a strong absolute return during the period, and the share price total return of 22.9% outpaced the Benchmark. The NAV's relative underperformance occurred largely during the sharp market downturn in September. The biotechnology sector benefitted from improving investor sentiment through much of the summer, supported by encouraging clinical data, a more active capital markets environment and continued evidence of scientific innovation across the industry. However, the rapid rise in U.S. Treasury yields and renewed inflation concerns during September led to a significant sell-off in small-cap biotechnology stocks, which disproportionately affected the Company's portfolio given its longstanding emphasis on this part of the market. In response to these changing market conditions, the Portfolio Manager undertook a number of repositioning measures, including rebalancing the portfolio and reducing gearing, which helped to mitigate, though not eliminate, the impact of the market weakness.

The Company's strategic allocation to small-cap biotechnology companies contributed significantly to outperformance during the previous financial year and reflects the Portfolio Manager's conviction that smaller companies remain the primary source of innovation within the sector, offering attractive long-term valuation opportunities. While this approach detracted from relative returns during the latter part of the period, the Board remains supportive of a strategy that seeks to identify the industry's future winners at an earlier stage of their development.

Several holdings delivered excellent returns, notably Forte Biosciences, UroGen Pharma and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, each benefitting from a combination of positive clinical results, strong commercial execution and corporate activity. More broadly, the Company benefitted from healthy merger and acquisition ("M&A") activity across the sector, with five portfolio companies agreeing to be acquired during the period.

The discount of the share price to NAV per share narrowed from 10.9% to 4.7% over the period, supported by the Company's ongoing buyback programme, which added 0.5% to the NAV return.

While short-term market movements are difficult to predict, the Board retains confidence in the Portfolio Manager's disciplined investment approach and deep sector expertise, as they continue to demonstrate their ability to identify innovative biotech companies with attractive long-term prospects.

Biotechnology has always been a sector characterised by periods of both exceptional opportunity and considerable volatility. Although we remain mindful of the risks inherent in the sector and the potential for further short-term volatility, we believe the fundamental outlook for the portfolio remains encouraging and we are confident that the Company will be able to participate in the long-term growth of this dynamic sector."

Geoff Hsu, Lead Portfolio Manager, BIOG, commented:

"The Company's underperformance relative to the Benchmark during the review period was principally attributable to its significant weighting in smaller-cap biotech stocks. Small-cap biotech stocks outperformed large-cap stocks for much of the review period before the trend reversed during the final two months of the period. Although the Company typically operates with gearing between 5-10% of NAV, we actively reduced gearing to zero by the end of the period to better manage the dramatic volatility in September.

M&A activity continued across the sector during the review period, with particularly strong activity in the opening months before dealmaking came to a standstill in August and September. Dealmaking began to pick up again after the period end, with two transactions exceeding $1 billion in early October. We believe the recent correction in biotech valuations could lead to an acceleration in M&A activity as large pharmaceutical companies seek to augment revenue growth ahead of patent cliffs in the early part of the next decade.

We remain optimistic about the biotech sector given the industry's strong fundamentals and valuations that remain below historical norms. The FDA continues to approve drugs at an elevated pace, with a number of newly launched initiatives poised to accelerate drug development timelines, and we anticipate that the incoming commissioner will bring continued stability to the agency. Meanwhile, the prospect of further government intervention in U.S. drug pricing appears to have diminished in the near term.

We continue to emphasise small- and mid-cap companies in the portfolio as we believe they offer the greatest opportunity for investment upside. As sector volatility increased towards the end of the review period, we adopted more conservative positioning, but will continue to look for opportunities to increase our exposure to small and mid-cap investments once market conditions stabilise."

The Half Year Report may also be accessed via the Company's website:

https://www.biotechgt.com/

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP (Company Secretary)

Katherine Manson

T: 020 3709 8734

Montfort Communications

BIOG@montfort.london

T:07791232176

CHAIR'S STATEMENT

INTRODUCTION AND RESULTS

In the first six months of this financial year, the Company's NAV per share total return^ was 14.8%, underperforming the increase of 21.6% in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (total return, net of withholding tax, sterling adjusted) (the "Benchmark"). The Company's share price total return^ was 22.9%, benefitting from a narrowing of the discount to the NAV per share and modestly exceeding the Benchmark return.

Despite the relative underperformance of the NAV the Company delivered a strong absolute return during the period, with the majority of the underperformance against the Benchmark occurring during the sharp market downturn in September. The biotechnology sector benefitted from improving investor sentiment through much of the summer, supported by encouraging clinical data, a more active capital markets environment and continued evidence of scientific innovation across the industry. However, the rapid rise in U.S. Treasury yields and renewed inflation concerns during September led to a significant sell-off in small-cap biotechnology stocks, which disproportionately affected the Company's portfolio given its longstanding emphasis on this part of the market. As these changes in market conditions started to unfold, the Portfolio Manager undertook a number of repositioning measures, including rebalancing the portfolio and reducing gearing, which helped to mitigate, though not eliminate, the impact of the market weakness.

The Company's strategic allocation to small-cap biotechnology companies contributed significantly to outperformance during the previous financial year and reflects the Portfolio Manager's conviction that smaller companies remain the primary source of innovation within the sector, offering attractive long-term valuation opportunities. While this approach detracted from relative returns during the latter part of the period, the Board remains supportive of a strategy that seeks to identify the industry's future winners at an earlier stage of their development.

Several holdings delivered excellent returns, notably Forte Biosciences, UroGen Pharma and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, each benefitting from a combination of positive clinical results, strong commercial execution or corporate activity. More broadly, the Company benefitted from healthy merger and acquisition ("M&A") activity across the sector, with five portfolio companies agreeing to be acquired during the period.

The principal detractors from performance were Relmada Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Evommune, which were adversely affected by development delays, reduced commercial expectations and disappointing clinical trial results, respectively. In general, many pre-revenue biotechnology companies experienced sharp valuation declines during September as rising interest rates reduced investor appetite for longer-duration growth assets.

The presence of gearing over the period contributed 0.7% to the Company's NAV performance. Reflecting increased market volatility, gearing was reduced to nil by 30 September 2026. We view this as a good example of the active risk management that underpins the investment process and demonstrates the flexibility available to the Portfolio Manager when market conditions warrant a more cautious stance.

The Company's NAV return was dampened by the increase in sterling over the period by 0.7% against the U.S. dollar, being the currency in which the majority of the Company's investments are denominated.

A comprehensive explanation of performance over the period is set out in the Portfolio Manager's Review.

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

As noted at the outset, the discount^ of the share price to the NAV per share narrowed over the period: at 31 March 2026, the discount was 10.9% and at 30 September, 4.7%. This meant that the share price return^ over the six months was 22.9%, exceeding both the NAV and the Benchmark returns.

Shareholders will be aware that the Company pursues an active discount management policy, buying back shares when the discount of the Company's share price to the NAV per share is higher than 6%. Accordingly, during the period the Company bought back 1,114,074 shares at an average discount of 9.0% to the NAV per share, at a cost of £15.7m. At the period end there were 18,815,240 shares in issue and, as noted above, the share price traded at a 4.7% discount to the NAV per share. Share buybacks contributed 0.5% to the Company's NAV return during the period, equivalent to around 40% of the Company's annual ongoing charges, highlighting the value created through disciplined discount management.

Shareholders should note that the shares can trade at a discount wider than 6%, particularly in volatile markets or in periods of muted demand for the Company, the investment trust sector or for equities in general. Furthermore, during periods of rapid NAV appreciation or depreciation it is not uncommon for the share price to lag temporarily, reflecting the time it takes for market sentiment and trading activity to adjust to the underlying portfolio performance.

The Company remains committed to protecting a 6% share price discount over the long term and at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") in July shareholders approved the Board's proposal to renew the Company's authority to buy back shares, with over 99% of the votes received in favour of the proposal.

Since the period end a further 617,327 shares have been bought back for cancellation and at the time of writing the share price discount stands at 5.9%.

PERFORMANCE FEE

There is no provision within the Company's NAV for any performance fee payable at a future calculation date. This is because the performance fee is dependent on the Company's long-term outperformance: a performance fee only becomes payable if and when the Company's cumulative outperformance gives rise to a performance fee that exceeds the total of performance fees paid to date. This ensures that a performance fee is not payable for any outperformance that contributes to recovery of prior performance.

THE BOARD

All resolutions at the AGM in July were passed by the requisite majority. However, as noted in the results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, the Board undertook to consult shareholders following a significant vote against the re-election of Geoff Hsu. The vote principally reflected the governance policies of a shareholder concerning representatives of the portfolio manager sitting on investment trust boards. Having considered the feedback received from a range of shareholders and as part of the Board's ongoing succession planning, it has been agreed that Geoff will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM in 2027. Geoff will continue in his role as lead portfolio manager and there will be no change to the management of the Company's portfolio. Geoff has served as a Director since 2018 and has made a valuable contribution to the Board through his investment experience and market insight, for which I would like to express the Board's thanks.

OUTLOOK

The biotechnology sector remains one of the most innovative and exciting areas of global equity markets. Across the industry, companies continue to advance new therapies and technologies that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients and address significant unmet medical needs. Scientific progress has continued despite a challenging market backdrop, reinforcing our belief in the long-term value that innovation can create for both society and investors. Recent regulatory approvals and continued advances in areas such as gene and RNA-based therapies underline the breadth of opportunity within the sector.

At the same time, recent months have provided a timely reminder that biotechnology investing rarely follows a straight path. Share prices are often influenced by factors beyond company-specific developments, including changes in interest rate expectations, capital market conditions, the evolving political and regulatory environment, and broader investor sentiment. These influences can be particularly pronounced among smaller biotechnology companies and can result in periods when market valuations do not fully reflect underlying business progress.

While short-term market movements are difficult to predict, the Board retains confidence in the Portfolio Manager's disciplined investment approach and deep sector expertise, as they continue to demonstrate their ability to identify innovative biotech companies with attractive long-term prospects. The recent repositioning of the portfolio also demonstrates OrbiMed's active approach to risk management and capital allocation in response to evolving market conditions.

Biotechnology has always been a sector characterised by periods of both exceptional opportunity and considerable volatility. Although we remain mindful of the risks inherent in the sector and the potential for further short-term volatility, we believe the fundamental outlook for the portfolio remains encouraging and we are confident that the Company will be able to participate in the long-term growth of this dynamic sector.

Roger Yates

Chair

16 November 2026

^Alternative Performance Measure.

PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S REVIEW

PERFORMANCE

The Company's NAV per share increased by 14.8% during the six months ended 30 September 2026, compared with a 21.6% increase in the Benchmark, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (measured on a net, total return, sterling-adjusted basis).

Following a strong fiscal year of outperformance in the 12 months ended 31 March 2026, the Company's NAV continued to appreciate during the six-month review period, although some of the prior year's outperformance relative to the Benchmark was reversed. The period began against a backdrop of the conflict in Iran, rising oil prices and increased inflation, which reduced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and placed pressure on the biotech sector. Broader equity markets nevertheless advanced in April, fuelled by strong first-quarter S&P 500 earnings and tailwinds from artificial intelligence ("AI"). In May, as Kevin Warsh assumed the role of Chair of the Federal Reserve, economic concerns related to the conflict eased but rate cut expectations were pushed out further. In June, the Company experienced a sharp rebound as the biotech sector attracted inflows amid increased scrutiny of the returns on capital investment in AI infrastructure across the broader market. This coincided with strong fundamental news, including Revolution Medicines' presentation of unprecedented data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting for its breakthrough oral pancreatic cancer medicine, Rasonque. In patients with late-line pancreatic cancer, Rasonque demonstrated a near doubling of overall survival relative to standard chemotherapy. Biotech performance reversed in July as renewed increases in oil prices and elevated inflation returned to the forefront of investors' concerns. The sector rebounded in August, catalysed by the announcement of data for Merck and Moderna's personalised cancer vaccine, which demonstrated a disease-free survival benefit in melanoma patients receiving the vaccine alongside standard-of-care therapy compared with standard-of-care therapy alone. In September, the final month of the review period, the biotech sector exhibited modest strength. Unfortunately, the Company underperformed during the last month of the review period as inflation concerns caused an acute rise in interest rates, placing particular pressure on the Company's small-cap holdings. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds experienced a two standard deviation move upwards in September, rising from 4.75% to 5.28%. The interest rate shock caused a broad-based decline in pre-revenue biotech companies.

The Company's underperformance relative to the Benchmark during the review period was principally attributable to its significant weighting in smaller-cap biotech stocks.

As at 31 March 2026, the start of the review period, the Company was significantly overweight small-cap biotech stocks (those with market capitalisations below U.S. $2 billion) and significantly underweight large-cap biotech stocks (those with market capitalisations above U.S. $10 billion) relative to the Benchmark. This positioning had contributed to the Company's outperformance during the prior fiscal year and reflected our view that emerging biotech names were more undervalued relative to their large cap peers and were also responsible for the majority of innovation in the industry. Small-cap biotech stocks outperformed large-cap stocks for much of the review period before the trend reversed during the final two months of the period. We reduced the Company's small-cap exposure by 12% during the review period, reallocating some of that exposure to large-cap stocks and significantly reducing gearing. Although the Company typically operates with gearing between 5-10% of NAV, we actively reduced gearing to zero by the end of the period to better manage the dramatic volatility in September.

One company that made a significant contribution to large-cap outperformance in the Benchmark was Moderna. Moderna surprised the market with an early positive interim readout from a Phase 3 trial of its personalised cancer vaccine, which extended disease-free survival in melanoma patients relative to standard-of-care. While we recognise Moderna's melanoma vaccine results as a significant achievement, we remained underweight Moderna relative to the Benchmark throughout the review period given our view that Moderna's valuation was expensive and already assumed future success of the cancer vaccine across multiple cancer types beyond melanoma. Moderna's peak weight in the Benchmark exceeded 6% during the review period. We expect that as the euphoria surrounding the success of the first cancer vaccine subsides, Moderna's market cap will recalibrate to a more reasonable level.

CONTRIBUTORS TO PERFORMANCE

Contribution per share Top Five Contributors £'000 (pence)* Forte Biosciences 10,316 53.6 UroGen Pharma 6,004 31.2 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 3,787 19.7 Vogenx 3,753 19.5 Revolution Medicines 3,610 18.7 27,470 142.7

* based on 19,251,172 shares being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the six months ended 30 September 2026

The principal contributors to performance during the review period were Forte Biosciences, UroGen Pharma, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Vogenx, and Revolution Medicines.

· Forte Biosciences is developing afirst-in-class anti-CD122 antibody for coeliac disease and other autoimmune disorders. In November 2024, the Company helped lead a financing in Forte when its stock was trading at a market cap below the cash on the company's balance sheet. Forte shares outperformed following the announcement of positive proof of concept data for its lead asset, FB102, in coeliac disease in June 2025 and in vitiligo in July 2026, supporting the potential of FB102 across multiple indications. These clinical developments attracted strategic interest, culminating in argenx's acquisition of Forte Biosciences for approximately $2.2 billion in August 2026.

· UroGen is a commercial-stagebiopharmaceutical company developing and commercialising treatments for urothelial cancers. UroGen shares outperformed during the period, driven by strong commercial uptake of the company's bladder cancer drug ZUSDURI, with better-than-expected quarterly sales and growing physician adoption increasing confidence in its commercial potential. The company also received a new U.S. patent allowance expected to extend protection for ZUSDURI and its follow-on product UGN-103 through July 2044, strengthening the franchise's long-term revenue outlook.

· Kiniksa is a biopharmaceuticalcompany that markets Arcalyst for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a rare cardio-inflammatory disease. During 2026, Kiniksa announced quarterly revenue beats for Arcalyst accompanied by increases in annual sales guidance. In July 2026, Kiniksa announced Phase 2 data for its wholly-owned follow-on development candidate for recurrent pericarditis, KPL-387, demonstrating similar efficacy and safety to Arcalyst but with less frequent dosing. Kiniksa's stock outperformed during the period on strong Arcalyst revenue growth in combination with a compelling life cycle management strategy.

· Vogenx is a clinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company developing mizagliflozin, an oral SGLT1 inhibitor, for post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Vogenx shares outperformed following its August 2026 initial public offering ("IPO"), supported by positive Phase 3 results from competitor Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, which validated the therapeutic opportunity and provided a favourable valuation benchmark. By September 2026, Amylyx traded at an enterprise value approximately 12 times that of Vogenx, reflecting its more advanced, NDA-ready development stage, while highlighting the potential valuation upside for Vogenx as its own clinical program advances.

· Revolution Medicines is a targetedoncology company with a first-in-class drug to treat pancreatic cancer. In April 2026, the company announced positive Phase 3 data for its pan-Ras inhibitor Rasonque in previously treated pancreatic cancer patients, sending shares sharply upward. Patients on the drug demonstrated 13-month overall survival, compared to 7 months for standard of care. Rasonque was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") on 26 August 2026. The drug is expected to become the new standard of care in previously treated pancreatic cancer, where there is large unmet need.

DETRACTORS FROM PERFORMANCE

Contribution per share Top Five Detractors £'000 (pence)* Relmada Therapeutics (2,875) (14.9) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (2,012) (10.5) Evommune (1,912) (9.9) Syndax Pharmaceuticals (1,881) (9.8) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (1,809) (9.4) (10,489) (54.5)

* based on 19,251,172 shares being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the six months ended 30 September 2026

The principal detractors from performance during the review period were Relmada Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Evommune, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

· Relmada is a clinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company developing therapies for urothelial cancers. Its lead asset, NDV-01, has demonstrated encouraging Phase 2 results in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Relmada shares underperformed during the period following a delay in its planned Investigational New Drug ("IND") filing, which introduced uncertainty around regulatory and manufacturing readiness and delayed the expected initiation of pivotal trials and subsequent clinical data readouts by a few months.

· Alnylam is a leading commercial stagesiRNA platform company developing targeted siRNA therapies for a wide range of diseases. Management lowered full year sales guidance on the company's second quarter earnings call in July for its lead commercial product Amvuttra for amyloidosis, which led to stock weakness.

· Evommune is a clinical stage companydeveloping a novel immunotherapy for autoimmune diseases. The stock underperformed due to the failure of its lead drug EVO756 in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria.

· Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercialhaematology oncology company. It has two drugs on the market that have launched over the last couple of years to treat late line blood cancers. Syndax stock declined after it reported second quarter earnings that missed investor expectations and future growth expectations were lowered.

· Regeneron is a diversifiedbiopharmaceutical company developing and commercialising medicines for patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, haematologic conditions and rare diseases. Regeneron's stock declined modestly in the period due to mixed earnings reports, an approval delay for the pre-filled syringe formulation of the company's drug Eylea HD, and a lung cancer trial failure for a pipeline candidate.

IPO MARKET MORE ROBUST DURING THE PERIOD

During the review period, the IPO market was more robust than it had been for the last few years, with 16 biotech companies coming to the public market. IPO performance was generally positive, although results varied between individual companies. The Company selectively participated in four IPOs during the period: Avalyn Pharma, Apnimed, Latigo Biotherapeutics, and Vogenx. Three of these IPOs were among the period's top five performing biotech IPOs. The Company will continue to evaluate IPO opportunities and expects to remain a selective participant.

M&A ACTIVITY COULD RE-ACCELERATE WITH THE RECENT DRAWDOWN IN VALUATIONS

M&A activity continued across the sector during the review period, with particularly strong activity in the opening months before dealmaking came to a standstill in August and September. Despite this slowdown, quarterly commentary from public Big Pharma companies, such as Sanofi and Merck, continued to point to substantial strategic interest in acquisitions. After the review period, dealmaking began to pick up again in early October, with a couple of transactions exceeding $1 billion. During the review period, 11 transactions were announced, totaling $59 billion.

The Company benefitted directly from the deal activity, holding shares in five acquisition targets at the time of their M&A announcements during the review period:

· Chiesi's acquisition of KalVista Pharmaceuticals for $1.9 billion (a 40% premium to the pre-announced share price)

· ArchiMed's acquisition of Esperion Therapeutics for $1.1 billion (a 58% premium)

· GSK's acquisition of Nuvalent for $10.6 billion (a 40% premium)

· Eli Lilly's acquisition of AtaiBeckley for $2.8 billion (a 26% premium)

· Argenx's acquisition of Forte Biosciences for $2.2 billion (a 41% premium)

Buyers included both traditional large pharmaceutical companies and less conventional mid-cap buyers. We believe the recent correction in biotech valuations could lead to an acceleration in M&A activity as large pharmaceutical companies seek to augment revenue growth ahead of patent cliffs in the early part of the next decade. Opportunistic mid-cap companies also continue to assess potential transactions, further supporting the outlook for M&A across the sector. Against this backdrop, we believe that approximately 75% of our holdings as of 30 September are strong potential candidates for M&A.

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT REMAINS HEALTHY - FDA ON TRACK TO CONTINUE ITS CONSISTENTLY HIGH NUMBER OF NEW DRUG APPROVALS IN 2026

Constructive regulatory policies at the FDA appear to be continuing under the second Trump administration. As of 30 September 2026, the FDA has approved 49 new drugs, putting it on pace to finish the year at the high end of annual new drug approvals over the last decade. Although there were some unexpected regulatory delays during the period, we also observed initiatives to accelerate the availability of breakthrough therapies. Revolution Medicines' Rasonque was approved for pancreatic cancer on 26 August 2026, just 40 days after submission under the new FDA Commissioner's National Priority Voucher ("CNPV") Program, which grants drugs determined to address a national health priority an accelerated review path. Rasonque was approved 6.5 months faster than the standard process. In addition to the CNPV program, the FDA has reduced animal testing requirements, launched an initiative to accelerate development of drugs for rare diseases, and lowered the number of Phase 3 trials required for approval from two to one. The FDA also announced Operation TrialBlazer in June 2026, which aims to streamline Phase 1 requirements and accelerate the progression of drug candidates into human clinical trials. Many of these initiatives were launched in response to increasing competition from China in the biotechnology space, since many Chinese companies can now develop drugs faster and more cheaply than their Western counterparts.

The FDA maintained its drug approval pace during the period despite leadership turnover at the agency. In May, Marty Makary resigned as FDA Commissioner, followed by the departure of Katherine Szarama as head of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research ("CBER"). Kyle Diamantas was appointed Acting FDA Commissioner, while Kerim Mikhail, a former biopharmaceutical executive, was appointed Director of CBER. Under this new leadership, the agency has continued to approve drugs and has operated more consistently than it did under Commissioner Makary. President Trump has nominated Dr. Heidi Overton to become the next FDA Commissioner, pending Senate approval. Dr. Overton most recently served as Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. We believe her nomination signals President Trump's desire to maintain continuity and emphasise efficiency while upholding public safety and scientific rigor. We look forward to Dr. Overton's confirmation by the Senate and anticipate a stable FDA under her tenure.

POLITICAL RISK ON DRUG PRICING HAS LARGELY ABATED POST MFN AGREEMENTS

At the time of writing, 26 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have signed Most-Favoured-Nation ("MFN") drug pricing agreements with the Trump administration. These agreements generally include three elements:

1) Medicaid pricing: Manufacturers offer MFNpricing (prices equivalent to reference prices in other developed countries) on covered products through state Medicaid programs.

2) Future drug launches: Manufacturerscommit to pricing new medicines in the U.S. at equivalent prices to those found in comparable developed markets.

3) Tariff relief: Participating companiesmay receive protection from certain pharmaceutical tariffs and proposed Medicare pricing measures for a period of time.

While hailed as a win for lower drug pricing by the Trump Administration, we also view these agreements as a positive development for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Medicaid is the smallest drug payer channel and is already subject to the lowest pricing in the U.S. We therefore believe the agreements will have minimal impact on currently marketed drugs by biotech companies. In order to avoid having to offer MFN pricing for new drugs in the U.S., many companies are delaying introduction of their drugs in Europe so as not to impair their pricing power in the U.S.

After the period end, the Democratic Party won decisive control of both the House and Senate in the U.S. midterm elections on 3 November 2026. The new Congress will take office in January 2027. We expect Democrats to focus in the near-term on increasing healthcare coverage and affordability by restoring premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act which expired at the end of 2025. In addition, we expect the Democrats to attempt to reverse the Medicaid cuts and coverage restrictions implemented under the Trump administration. Both of these measures would increase the insured population in the U.S. and thereby increase drug utilisation, though it seems likely President Trump would exercise his veto to prevent them from becoming law. Historically, Democrats have supported stronger measures to lower drug prices in the U.S., so it is possible that they will propose legislation that could expand the scope of Medicare drug price negotiation. This could lead to some headline risk for the biopharmaceutical sector in 2027, but we do not expect material changes to drug pricing in the medium term given Trump has already signed MFN deals with most of the major pharmaceutical companies.

OUTLOOK

We continue to have an optimistic outlook for the biotech sector given the industry's strong fundamentals and valuations that remain below historical norms. Innovation across the biotech sector remains considerable, with the advent of artificial intelligence likely to increase the pace of innovation even further. The FDA continues to approve drugs at an elevated pace, with a number of newly launched initiatives poised to accelerate drug development timelines, and we anticipate that the incoming commissioner will bring continued stability to the agency. Meanwhile, the prospect of further government intervention in U.S. drug-pricing appears to have diminished in the near-term. Lastly, pharmaceutical companies continue to have a need to augment their pipelines through M&A, which we believe will provide a favourable tailwind for small and mid-cap biotechnology stocks.

Our strategy remains focused on first-in-class and best-in-class products addressing unmet medical needs in large markets. We believe these medicines will be able to command premium pricing and that the stock market will reward the innovating companies with premium valuations. We continue to emphasise small and mid-cap companies in the portfolio as we believe they offer the greatest opportunity for investment upside. As sector volatility increased towards the end of the review period, we adopted a more conservative positioning, but will continue to look for opportunities to increase our exposure to small and mid-cap investments once market conditions stabilise.

ORBIMED UPDATE

In July, Geoff Hsu became a Managing Partner at OrbiMed upon the retirement of former Managing Partner Sven Borho. Geoff Hsu and Josh Golomb remain co-portfolio managers of the Company, and the investment team responsible for the Company remains unchanged. Geoff remains fully committed to the management of the Company's portfolio, the investment process, philosophy and strategy applied on behalf of the Company.

OrbiMed Capital LLC

Portfolio Manager

16 November 2026

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

INVESTMENTS HELD AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

Country/ Fair value % of Security Region# £'000 investments Biogen USA 13,498 4.4 Arcutis Biotherapeutics USA 10,902 3.6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals USA 10,311 3.4 Pyxis Oncology1 USA 9,982 3.3 argenx~ Netherlands 9,902 3.2 C4 Therapeutics2 USA 9,860 3.2 Guardant Health USA 9,694 3.2 Edgewise Therapeutics USA 8,110 2.7 Ascendis Pharma Denmark 8,060 2.6 Tango Therapeutics USA 8,016 2.6 Ten largest investments 98,335 32.2 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals USA 7,498 2.4 UroGen Pharma USA 7,212 2.4 CareDx USA 6,914 2.3 Praxis Precision Medicines USA 6,840 2.2 Krystal Biotech USA 6,704 2.2 Travere Therapeutics USA 6,446 2.1 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland 6,225 2.0 Palvella Therapeutics USA 5,982 2.0 Cogent Biosciences USA 5,787 1.9 LongBio Pharma Suzhou China 5,684 1.9 Twenty largest investments 163,627 53.6 Vogenx USA 5,441 1.8 Latigo Biotherapeutics USA 5,267 1.7 Immatics Germany 4,897 1.6 Achieve Life Sciences USA 4,773 1.6 Celcuity USA 4,731 1.5 Axsome Therapeutics USA 4,706 1.5 Savara USA 4,488 1.5 Corbus Pharmaceuticals USA 4,406 1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific USA 4,271 1.4 ORIC Pharmaceuticals USA 4,141 1.4 Thirty largest investments 210,748 69.0 Nektar Therapeutics USA 4,140 1.4 Apnimed USA 3,841 1.3 Revolution Medicines USA 3,770 1.2 Definium Therapeutics USA 3,512 1.1 Insilico Medicine Cayman Islands 3,362 1.1 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals USA 3,172 1.0 Celldex Therapeutics USA 3,121 1.0 Danaher USA 3,103 1.0 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals USA 3,027 1.0 Bright Minds Biosciences Canada 3,015 1.0 Forty largest investments 244,811 80.1 Spruce Biosciences USA 2,963 1.0 Erasca USA 2,955 1.0 Dianthus Therapeutics USA 2,804 0.9 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals USA 2,725 0.9 Structure Therapeutics USA 2,635 0.8 Trevi Therapeutics USA 2,578 0.8 Taysha Gene Therapies USA 2,483 0.8 BioMarin Pharmaceutical USA 2,453 0.8 HBM Holdings Cayman Islands 2,426 0.8 PTC Therapeutics USA 2,393 0.8 Fifty largest investments 271,226 88.7 Bruker USA 2,358 0.8 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International USA 2,327 0.8 Mineralys Therapeutics USA 2,281 0.7 Relmada Therapeutics USA 2,128 0.7 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals USA 2,047 0.7 Aura Biosciences USA 1,970 0.6 HanchorBio Cayman Islands 1,945 0.6 uniQure Netherlands 1,909 0.6 Belite Bio Cayman Islands 1,700 0.6 Helus Pharma (formerly Cybin)2 Canada 1,645 0.6 Sixty largest investments 291,536 95.4 Unicycive Therapeutics USA 1,366 0.5 Abivax France 1,343 0.4 Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Canada 1,335 0.4 Ocular Therapeutix USA 1,269 0.4 Immunic USA 1,124 0.4 Prelude Therapeutics USA 1,015 0.3 Evommune USA 996 0.3 Tectonic Therapeutic USA 989 0.3 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals USA 910 0.3 ALX Oncology USA 717 0.3 Seventy largest investments 302,600 99.0 Abbisko Cayman China 692 0.3 Spyre Therapeutics USA 630 0.2 OrbiMed Asia Partners*† USA 494 0.2 Gracell Biotechnologies*^ China 455 0.1 EyePoint USA 455 0.1 Milestone Pharmaceuticals2 Canada 339 0.1 New Horizon Health* China - - Total investments 305,665 100.0 OTC equity swaps - Financed Swaps China 1,690 0.6 Less: Gross exposure on financed swaps (1,699) (0.6) Total OTC Swaps (9) 0.0 Total investments including OTC Swaps 305,656 100.0

All of the above investments are equities unless otherwise stated.

# Primary listing

~ Includes argenx ADR amounting to £4,402,000 * Unquoted

† Partnership interest

1 Includes level 2 warrants amounting to £2,187,000

2 Level 2 warrants

^ Contingent Value Right (CVR)

Please refer to the Glossary in the Half Year Report for definitions and further details regarding warrants, ADRs, CVRs and equity swaps

PORTFOLIO BREAKDOWN

Investments Fair value % of £'000 investments Quoted Equities 290,685 95.1 290,685 95.1 Unquoted Equities 455 0.1 Partnership interest 494 0.2 949 0.3 Derivatives Warrants 14,031 4.6 OTC equity swaps (9) 0.0 14,022 4.6 Total investments 305,656 100.0

Please refer to the Glossary in the Half Year Report for definitions and further details regarding warrants and equity swaps

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investment income 2 104 - 104 205 - 205 Gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - 42,311 42,311 - 70,992 70,992 Exchange gains on currency balances - (499) (499) - 75 75 AIFM, portfolio management and performance fees 3 (75) (1,423) (1,498) (55) (1,037) (1,092) Other expenses (402) (23) (425) (382) (31) (413) (Loss)/profit before finance costs and taxation (373) 40,366 39,993 (232) 69,999 69,767 Finance costs (30) (562) (592) (17) (324) (341) (Loss)/profit before taxation (403) 39,804 39,401 (249) 69,675 69,426 Taxation (3) - (3) (5) - (5) (Loss)/profit for the period (406) 39,804 39,398 (254) 69,675 69,421 Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share 4 (2.1)p 206.8p 204.7p (1.0)p 273.7p 272.7p

The Company does not have any income or expenses which are not included in the profit or (loss) for the period. Accordingly the "(loss)/profit for the period" is also the "Total Comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period", as defined in IAS 1 (revised) and no separate Statement of Other Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The "Total" column of this statement is the Company's Income Statement, prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under those standards. The "Revenue" and "Capital" columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance published by the Association of the Investment Companies.

All items in the above statement are from continuing operations.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

Ordinary Share Capital Share Special premium redemption Capital Revenue capital reserve* account reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 31 March 2026 4,982 97,330 - 1,069 179,961 (1,419) 281,923 Net profit/(loss) for the period - - - - 39,804 (406) 39,398 Repurchase of own shares for cancellation (278) - - 278 (15,797) - (15,797) At 30 September 2026 4,704 97,330 - 1,347 203,968 (1,825) 305,524

* The balances held as at 19 August 2025 were cancelled from the Share premium account and Capital redemption reserve and transferred to a new Special reserve account.

(UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2025

Ordinary Share Capital Share Special premium redemption Capital Revenue capital reserve* account reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 31 March 2025 6,778 - 79,951 16,652 118,804 (979) 221,206 Net profit/(loss) for the period - - - - 69,675 (254) 69,421 Repurchase of own shares for cancellation (1,007) - - 1,007 (32,752) - (32,752) Transfer of Share premium account and capital redemption reserve - 97,330 (79,951) (17,379) - - - At 30 September 2025 5,771 97,330 - 280 155,727 (1,233) 257,875

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited) (Audited) 30 September 31 March 2026 2026 Notes £'000 £'000 Non current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 305,665 291,183 Current assets Other receivables 23 11,063 Cash and cash equivalents 16,021 - 16,044 11,063 Total assets 321,709 302,246 Current liabilities Other payables 16,176 8,004 Loan - 12,319 Derivatives - OTC equity swaps 9 - 16,185 20,323 Net assets 305,524 281,923 Equity attributable to equity holders Ordinary share capital 4,704 4,982 Special reserve 97,330 97,330 Capital redemption reserve 1,347 1,069 Capital reserve 203,968 179,961 Revenue reserve (1,825) (1,419) Total equity 305,524 281,923 Net asset value per share 5 1,623.8p 1,414.6p

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 £'000 £'000 Operating activities Profit before taxation* 39,401 69,426 Finance costs 592 341 Gains on investments held at fair value through profit & loss (43,636) (71,926) Foreign exchange gains 499 (75) Decrease/(increase) in other receivables 41 (29) Increase in other payables 116 92 Taxation paid (3) (5) Net cash outflow from operating activities (2,990) (2,176) Investing activities Purchases of investments (296,120) (228,527) Sales of investments 344,338 231,891 Net cash inflow from investing activities 48,218 3,364 Financing activities Repurchase of own shares for cancellation (15,797) (37,088) Net repayment of the loan facility (12,818) 27,788 Finance costs - interest paid (592) (341) Net cash outflow from financing activities (29,207) (9,641) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,021 (8,453) Cash and cash equivalents at start of period - 8,453 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period† 16,021 -

* Includes dividends earned during the period of £42,000 (six months ended 30 September 2025: £115,000).

† Collateral cash held at Goldman Sachs £452,000 (as at 30 September 2025: £nil), and cash held in a liquidity fund of £15,569,000 (30 September 2025: nil).

CHANGES IN LIABILITIES ARISING FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 £'000 £'000 Balance as at start of period 12,319 - Net repayment of the loan facility (12,818) 27,788 Foreign exchange gains 499 (75) Loan balance - 27,713

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.A) GENERAL INFORMATION

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales. The Company operates as an investment company within the meaning of Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and has made a successful application under Regulation 5 of the Investment Trust (Approved Company) (Tax) Regulations 2011 for investment trust status to apply to all accounting periods commencing on or after 1 April 2012.

1.B) BASIS OF PREPARATION

The Company's condensed financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2026 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all the financial information required for the full annual financial statements and have been prepared using accounting policies adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Those financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Directors have sought to prepare the financial statements in compliance with presentational guidance set out in the Statement of Recommended Practice (the "SORP") for Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts produced by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC"), dated December 2025.

The Company's financial statements are presented in sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (£'000) except when otherwise indicated.

The financial statements have not been audited by the Company's auditors.

1.C) SEGMENTAL REPORTING

IFRS 8 requires entities to define operating segments and segment performance in the financial statements based on information used by the Board of Directors. The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business.

1.D) GOING CONCERN

The Directors believe that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements as the assets of the Company consist mainly of securities that are readily realisable and, accordingly, the Company has adequate financial resources to continue in operational existence for at least 12 months from the date of the approval of the financial statements. The next continuation vote of the Company will be held at the Annual General Meeting in 2028 and further opportunities to vote on the continuation of the Company will be given to shareholders at least every five years.

2. INCOME

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 Investment income Overseas dividend income 42 115 Interest from liquidity fund 8 35 Other income - bank interest 54 55 Total income 104 205

3. AIFM, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND PERFORMANCE FEES

Total Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September Revenue Capital 2026 Revenue Capital 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 AIFM fee 23 430 453 17 310 327 Portfolio management fee - OrbiMed Capital LLC 52 993 1,045 38 727 765 75 1,423 1,498 55 1,037 1,092

As at 30 September 2026, no performance fees were accrued or payable (30 September 2025: Nil).

For further details on the performance fee arrangements see pages 45 and 46 of the Company's 2026 Annual Report.

4. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 The earnings per share is based on the following figures: Revenue loss (406) (254) Capital return 39,804 69,675 Total return 39,398 69,421 Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period 19,251,172 25,459,150 Pence Pence Revenue loss per share (2.1) (1.0) Capital earnings per share 206.8 273.7 Total earnings per share 204.7 272.7

5. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The net asset value per share is based on the net assets attributable to equity shareholders of £305,524,000 (31 March 2026: £281,923,000) and on 18,815,240 shares (31 March 2026: 19,929,314) being the number of shares in issue at the period end.

6. TRANSACTION COSTS

Purchase and sale transaction costs for the six months ended 30 September 2026 amounted to £1,325,000 (six months ended 30 September 2025: £934,000); broken down as follows: purchase transactions for the six months ended 30 September 2026 amounted to £571,000 (six months ended 30 September 2025: £505,000); sale transactions amounted to £753,000 (six months ended 30 September 2025: £429,000). These costs comprise mainly commission.

7. INVESTMENTS

IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using the fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy consists of the following three levels:

· Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

· Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included with Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

· Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

At 30 September 2026 the investments in OrbiMed Asia Partners LP Fund (the LP Fund), New Horizon Health, Gracell Biotechnologies (a contingent value right or CVR) and StemiRNA Therapeutics have been classified as Level 3 (see Level 3 reconciliation below).

The LP Fund is valued quarterly by OrbiMed Advisors LLC and is audited annually by KPMG LLP. As the 30 September 2026 valuation is not yet available, the LP Fund has been valued at its net asset value as at 30 June 2026. It is believed that the value of the LP Fund as at 30 September 2026 will not be materially different. If the value of the LP Fund were to increase or decrease by 10%, while other variables had remained constant, the return and net assets attributable to shareholders for the period ended 30 September 2026 would have increased or decreased by £49,000 or 0.26p per share (year ended 31 March 2026: £89,000 or 0.45p per share).

The valuations of the following investments have been approved by the Board following recommendations made by the Valuation Committee, which has reviewed in detail both the valuations and the methodologies provided by Kroll, an independent valuer.

Gracell Biotechnologies CVR has been valued using the probability-weighted expected returns methodology. New Horizon Health and StemiRNA Therapeutics have been written down to nil as the companies have been delisted and entered into liquidation, respectively. These investments are also classified as Level 3. If the value of these investments were to increase or decrease by 10%, while all other variables remain constant, the return attributable to shareholders for the period ended 30 September 2026 would have increased or decreased by £46,000 or 0.24p per share (year ended 31 March 2026: £46,000 or 0.23p per share).

In addition, the Company held five warrant positions at the period end, in the following companies, C4 Therapeutics (2 positions), Helus Pharma (formerly Cybin), Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology. These warrants have been valued using the Black Scholes model, which calculates an estimate of fair value for each warrant based on certain inputs such as spot price of the underlying equity, strike price, volatilities, the risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The most judgemental input is the volatility estimate, which is provided by Kroll, an independent valuer.

The table overleaf sets out fair value measurements of financial assets in accordance with the IFRS13 fair value hierarchy system:

(UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Equity investments 290,685 - 455 291,140 Derivatives: equity swaps - (9) - (9) Derivatives: warrants - 14,031 - 14,031 Partnership interest in LP Fund - - 494 494 Total 290,685 14,022 949 305,656

(AUDITED) YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2026

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Equity investments 280,735 - 459 281,194 Derivatives: warrants - 9,103 - 9,103 Partnership interest in LP Fund - - 886 886 Total 280,735 9,103 1,345 291,183

LEVEL 3 RECONCILIATION

Please see below a reconciliation disclosing the changes during the six months for the financial assets and liabilities, designated at fair value through profit or loss, classified as being Level 3.

(Unaudited) Six months (Audited) ended Year ended 30 September 31 March 2026 2026 £'000 £'000 Assets as at beginning of period 1,345 2,194 Purchase of unquoted investments - - Sale of unquoted investments - - Net movement in investment holding gains during the period/year (396) (849) Assets as at 30 September/31 March 949 1,345

8. PRINCIPAL RISKS PROFILE

The principal risks the Company faces from its financial instruments are:

i) market price risk, including currency risk, interest rate risk and other price risk;

ii) liquidity risk; and

iii) credit risk.

Market price risk - This is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument heldby the Company may fluctuate because of changes in market prices.

Liquidity risk - This is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting obligationsassociated with financial liabilities.

Credit risk - This is the risk that the counterparty to a transaction fails to discharge its obligationsunder that transaction, which could result in the Company suffering a loss. See page 27 of the Annual Report for further details on the counterparty risk experienced by the Company.

Details of the Company's management of these risks can be found in note 15 in the Company's 2026 Annual Report.

There have been no changes to the management of or the exposure to these risks since the date of the Annual Report.

9. CREDIT RISK

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC ("J.P. Morgan") may take assets with a value of up to 140% of the Company's loan facility as collateral. Such assets held by J.P. Morgan are available for rehypothecation*.

As at 30 September 2026, the maximum value of assets available for rehypothecation was £nil being 140% of the loan balance (£nil) (31 March 2026: £17,247,000 being 140% of the loan balance of £12,319,000).

* See Glossary in the Half Year Report

10. COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

The financial information contained in this half year report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in sections 434 to 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2025 and 2026 has not been audited by the Company's auditor.

The information for the year ended 31 March 2026 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements. The audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 have been filed with the Registrar of the Companies. The report of the Company's auditor on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the Company's auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain statements under section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

A review of the half year, including reference to the risks and uncertainties that existed during the period and the outlook for the Company can be found in the Chair's Statement and in the Portfolio Manager's Review. The principal risks faced by the Company fall into the following broad categories: market risk; portfolio performance; share price performance; cyber risk; key person risk; valuation risk; counterparty risk; and operational disruption. Information on each of these areas is given in the Strategic Report/Business Review within the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report and are not expected to change materially for the remaining six months of the Company's financial year.

The Board, the AIFM and the Portfolio Manager continue to monitor the external environment closely as part of the Company's ongoing risk management process. While the principal risks remain unchanged, the Board has noted an increase in the potential severity of certain risks. In particular, the Board has considered heightened market and regulatory risks arising from developments in the United States, including those relating to trade policy, tariffs, pharmaceutical pricing and evolving public health policy, as well as increased geopolitical and market risks stemming from ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Board also recognises that the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly and that developments in artificial intelligence, while presenting significant investment opportunities, may also increase operational, cyber security and compliance risks. These matters are considered within the Company's existing risk framework and remain subject to ongoing review by the Board.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the first six months of the current financial year, no transactions with related parties have taken place which have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the Company.

GOING CONCERN

The Directors believe, having considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of the portfolio and expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and, more specifically, that there are no material uncertainties relating to the Company that would prevent its ability to continue in such operational existence for at least 12 months from the date of the approval of this half yearly financial report. For these reasons, they consider there is reasonable evidence to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Board of Directors confirms that, to the best of its knowledge:

(i) the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half Year Report have been prepared in accordance with applicable International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34; and

(ii) the interim management report includes a true and fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

The Half Year Report has not been audited by the Company's auditors.

This Half Year Report contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the date of this report and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.

For and on behalf of the Board

Roger Yates

Chair

16 November 2026

ENDS

17 November 2026

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary