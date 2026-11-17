DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Active asset management continues to drive rental growth, underpinning fully covered dividend, with innovative portfolio acquisitions achieving scale

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Active asset management continues to drive rental growth, underpinning fully covered dividend, with innovative portfolio acquisitions achieving scale 17-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 November 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Active asset management continues to drive rental growth, underpinning fully covered dividend, with innovative portfolio acquisitions achieving scale Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, UK regional properties with strong income characteristics, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q2" or the "Quarter"). The Company aims to be the REIT of choice for investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Commenting on the trading update, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of the Investment Manager, said: "Despite ongoing macro-economic uncertainty, constrained supply is underpinning robust rental growth across all sectors of the commercial property market. During the Quarter we have been able to secure rental increases at rent review in both the industrial and retail warehouse sectors at an average 32% uplift, as well as completing 10 lease re-gears 12% ahead of the current market estimated rental value for the properties. Across the wider portfolio there is a further 15% of rental growth available to capture at today's rates and we will continue to pursue our hands-on approach to asset management to secure this as lease events occur. "Importantly, real estate is currently demonstrating its inflation hedging credentials. This creates an investment opportunity for shareholders to lock in attractive dividend yields, with the expectation that rental growth will protect the real value of their investment, while offering the potential for capital appreciation as market conditions improve. "Post Quarter end, we announced our fourth share-based transaction on an adjusted NAV for NAV basis. This innovative way of scaling the business is proving its worth and allowing us to achieve our growth ambitions, with the Company now having completed GBP75m of acquisitions over the last 18 months which added GBP5.8m of annualised income at the time of purchase. The momentum we have achieved to date and the discussions with potential vendors that are ongoing demonstrate this model's appeal as a genuine structural solution for syndicated property investors or owners of privately held portfolios seeking liquidity, succession planning or a simplification of their holdings." Highlights Strong leasing activity continues to drive rental growth, unlock the potential in the portfolio and support a fully covered dividend -- 1.5p dividend per share approved for the Quarter, fully covered by EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] ("EPS"), in line with target of at least 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2027 (FY26: 6.0p). This represents a 7.1% dividend yield[3] and is in line with the Company's goal of being the REIT of choice for investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. -- Q2 EPRA EPS of 1.5p (Q1: 1.5p). -- 0.7% like-for-like[4] growth in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of the portfolio in Q2 bringing the total for first half to 1.7%. Q2 was driven by 1.3% like-for-like growth in the industrial sector, which represents 42% of portfolio income, with growth seen across most other sectors. -- 15% further income growth already embedded within the portfolio with ERV of GBP56.4m (30 June 2026: GBP56.1m) exceeding the current GBP49.1m passing rent (30 June 2026: GBP49.0m). Based on our track record and strong occupier demand for space in our assets, we expect to continue to capture this potential rental upside at (typically) five-yearly rent reviews or on re-letting, and drive passing rent and ERV growth further through asset management. -- Positive leasing activity during the Quarter comprised: - 10 lease re-gears[5] 12% ahead of ERV; - Eight new leases, with GBP0.3m of new rental income added to the rent roll, in aggregate 14% ahead of ERV; and - Seven rent reviews at an average 32% ahead of previous passing rent. -- This asset management activity increased occupancy to 92.2% (30 June 2026: 92.0%) Resilient valuations across the Company's GBP674.0m diversified portfolio -- 170 asset property portfolio valued at GBP674.0m (30 June 2026: GBP671.6m), with a Q2 like-for-like valuation increase of 0.3%, net of GBP1.9m of capital expenditure. -- 1.8% Q2 NAV total return per share[6]. -- Net asset value ("NAV") increased to GBP489.7m (30 June 2026: GBP489.0m) with NAV per share increasing to 100.3p (30 June 2026: 100.0p). Ongoing capital investment and strategic portfolio acquisitions continue to enhance the portfolio, and non-core asset recycling from corporate transactions remains accretive -- During the Quarter, the Company sold two non-core properties from the Merlin portfolio at auction for GBP0.9m, in line with valuation -- Since the Quarter end, the Company acquired an GBP11.0m portfolio comprising eight convenience retail and industrial assets from the underlying investors across eight separate syndicated property investment vehicles managed by Lincoln Property Syndicates. Consideration comprised 10.6m new shares and GBP0.4m cash -- Since the Quarter end, the Company sold: - A petrol station in Gillingham for GBP3.75m, representing an 8% premium to valuation; and - A retail unit in Taunton for GBP0.6m, representing a 32% premium to valuation, net of recent capital expenditure -- GBP1.9m of capital expenditure during the Quarter primarily relating to refurbishments of industrial assets in Warwick and offices on West George Street, Glasgow, taking first-half total capital expenditure to GBP2.8m. Capital expenditure is only undertaken when accretive to earnings once the associated property is let. Prudent debt levels -- Net gearing[7] increased to 26.6% loan-to-value at 30 September 2026 (30 June 2026: 26.1%), primarily due to undertaking GBP0.7m of share buybacks during the Quarter and incurring GBP1.9m of capital expenditure -- GBP186.0m of drawn debt at 30 September 2026 (30 June 2026: GBP185.0m), comprising GBP120m (65%) of fixed rate debt and GBP66m (35%) drawn under the Company's GBP75m variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF") -- Weighted average cost ("WAC") of aggregate borrowings remained at 4.1% (30 June 2026: 4.1%). The Company's remaining GBP120m of longer-term fixed-rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 4.3 years and a WAC of 3.3%, offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation Dividends The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p on Friday 28 August 2026 relating to FY27 Q1, fully covered by EPRA earnings. The Board has approved a fully covered interim dividend per share of 1.5p for the second quarter to be paid on 30 November 2026 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2026, designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). The Board is targeting a dividend per share of no less than 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2027. This target dividend is in line with the Company's goal of being the REIT of choice to investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Net asset value The Company's unaudited NAV increased to GBP489.7m, or approximately 100.3p per share, at 30 September 2026: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 30 June 2026 100.0 489.0 Shares bought back - (0.7) 100.0 488.3 Net income for the Quarter 1.6 7.5 Interim quarterly dividend paid during the Quarter[8] (1.5) (7.3) Valuation movements[9] 0.3 1.6 Acquisition costs[10] (0.1) (0.5) Profit on disposal - 0.1 NAV at 30 September 2026 100.3 489.7

The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 30 September 2026 and net income for the Quarter.

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November 17, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)