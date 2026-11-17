

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 9-1/2-month low of 107.13 against the yen and nearly a 3-month low of 1.6360 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 107.41 and 1.6253, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to nearly a 10-month low of 0.6728 and more than a 7-month low of 0.9622 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6737 and 0.9632, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 106.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback and 0.94 against the loonie.



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