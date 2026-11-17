

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 7-1/2-month low of 1.4316 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-month low of 111.27 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4299 and 111.51, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie slipped to 1.5750 from Monday's closing value of 1.5724.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.44 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.



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