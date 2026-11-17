

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-year low of 87.43 against the yen and an 8-day low of 2.0061 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.64 and 2.0007, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slipped to more than a 6-1/2-year low of 0.5484 and a 4-day low of 1.2290 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5497 and 1.2255, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 86.00 against the yen, 2.02 against the euro, 0.53 against the greenback and 1.25 against the aussie.



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