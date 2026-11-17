

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY.PK, ITB.DE, IMB.L), a British tobacco company, on Tuesday reported a drop in pre-tax income and revenue for the full year.



For the 12-month period to September 30, the Group reported a pre-tax income of GBP 2.748 billion, less than last year's GBP 3.128 billion. Net profit stood at GBP 1.897 billion, or 241.3 pence per share, compared with GBP 2.071 billion, or 249.3 pence per share in the previous year. Operating profit moved down to GBP 3.134 billion from GBP 3.490 billion a year ago. This decline in net earnings reflects higher costs related to the Delaware settlement charges and strategic investments.



Adjusted income was 341 pence per share as against the prior year's 315 pence per share. Excluding items, operating profit increased to GBP 4.130 billion from GBP 3.988 billion last year. Revenue was GBP 31.677 billion, down from the prior year's GBP 32.171 billion.



The board will pay an interim dividend of 41.68 pence per share and a final dividend of 41.68 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 166.72 pence per share, higher than last year's 160.32 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on December 31 to the shareholders on the register as of November 27. The final dividend will be paid on March 31, 2027 to the shareholders on the register as of February 19, 2027.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, the Group expects adjusted operating profit to grow at a similar level to fiscal 2026, on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by continued profit growth from the company's combustible tobacco business.



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