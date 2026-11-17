

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (MZTF.TA) Tuesday reported lower nine-month profit, reflecting a decline in net interest income.



Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to NIS 4.032 billion, or NIS 15.45 per share, from NIS 4.226 billion, or NIS 16.20 per share, a year ago.



Profit before tax declined 2.3% to NIS 6.829 billion from NIS 6.992 billion.



Net interest revenue decreased to NIS 8.610 billion from NIS 9.038 billion. Net interest revenue after credit losses fell to NIS 8.419 billion from NIS 8.835 billion, while non-interest revenue increased to NIS 2.305 billion from NIS 2.129 billion.



Additionally, the Board approved a dividend of NIS 262.09 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2026, to shareholders on record as of November 24.



As of this writing, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank shares are up nearly 1% at ILA 21,490 in Tel Aviv.



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