AI is reshaping the role of academic librarians, Elsevier study finds

Elsevier study finds 83% of academic librarians see AI as research's biggest driver of change, but 81% identify AI's misuse as the top threat to the scholarly record.

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elsevier shares findings from its global Librarian of the Future research, revealing how artificial intelligence (AI) and changing research needs are reshaping the role of academic librarians.

Drawing on insights from 1,100 academic librarians across 88 countries, alongside interviews with researchers and academic leaders, the report reveals a profession harnessing AI while also anticipating a greater role in helping institutions navigate its risks. The findings point to an opportunity for librarians to become more closely involved in institutional decision-making and strengthen their position as strategic partners in research.

Ann Gabriel, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Networks at Elsevier, said: "Librarians have always been essential to research, but this study shows an opportunity for their expertise to play an even more strategic role. As AI transforms how research is discovered, conducted and evaluated, librarians bring a unique combination of technical expertise, ethical judgement and trusted relationships across their institutions. Ensuring they have the skills, support and visibility to contribute fully will be important as universities navigate this next phase of change."

AI expands potential for librarians

Librarians expect their role in AI to grow meaningfully. Almost all (95%) expect demand for AI support to increase over the next five years, while 82% believe librarians should lead AI literacy initiatives for researchers and 76% believe they should play a role in AI governance.

While librarians are ready to contribute to AI initiatives, only 30% report their institution has implemented an AI policy. These findings highlight a potential gap between the pace of AI adoption and institutional preparedness. With this in mind, the report points to an increasingly important role for librarians in helping researchers navigate trusted information, responsible AI use and research integrity.

Jim O'Donnell, University Librarian and Professor at Arizona State University, said: "Librarians long thought we were in the book business, or perhaps the information business. This survey shows that the community now broadly recognizes we're in the research business, working with researchers and learners in fresh and different ways, with exhilarating possibilities ahead of us. The onrush of AI offers us a remarkable opportunity to become our best selves in a rapidly changing environment."

Growing demand provides opportunity to strengthen library impact

Librarian's changing role extends beyond AI. More than three-quarters (76%) expect collaboration between the library and other departments to increase over the next five years, alongside growing demand for expertise in areas including open access, research data management and research integrity.

As their role evolves, librarians also expect skills such as leadership, influencing and navigating complex decisions to become increasingly important. The findings point to an opportunity to leverage these skills and collaborate with academic libraries in areas such as AI governance and research integrity.

Building on the Librarian of the Future findings, Elsevier will continue engaging with the global library community to explore how librarians can thrive as the research ecosystem evolves.

For more information and to read the full Librarian of the Future report, visit Librarian of the Future.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals, and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading evidence-based scientific and medical content, precision AI, and expert human assessment. We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

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