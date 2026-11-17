BASF Agricultural Solutions publishes new report on scaling agricultural decarbonization

LIMBURGERHOF, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BASF Agricultural Solutions publishes its new report, Advancing Agricultural Decarbonization: From Field to Food Value Chain, highlighting from a business lens, how partnerships across different agricultural value chains can help translate climate ambitions into measurable progress at farm level.

Around one-third of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are linked to food systems. Drawing on projects in Japan, Italy and China, the report shows how farmers, food companies, researchers and technology providers are working together to reduce agricultural emissions while maintaining crop yields, crop quality and farmer viability. It highlights four key factors for scaling agricultural decarbonization: measurable and verifiable outcomes, solutions tailored to different crops and value chains, a balance between sustainability and productivity, and long-term partnerships.

The report features practical examples ranging from low-methane rice production and sustainable wine and barley value chains to improved nitrogen-use efficiency and verified emissions reductions.

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