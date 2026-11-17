Press Release

Atos successfully completes the transition of the shared medical record and its integration with Mon Espace Santé

A secure, sovereign digital health infrastructure available to more than 60 million insured people

Paris, France - November 17, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation and lead partner of the Atos-Accenture consortium, announces that it has been selected by the French National Health Insurance Fund (Caisse nationale de l'Assurance Maladie, Cnam) to take over the management and digital security of the Shared Medical Record (Dossier Médical Partagé, DMP) and integrate it with Mon Espace Santé (MES) within a unified, secure and sovereign digital infrastructure. The new contract also includes the renewal of management and enhancement services for Mon Espace Santé, which Atos successfully deployed in 2022. It reflects Cnam's continued confidence in Atos' ability to support its long-term digital transformation projects.

This essential services platform, one of the largest in Europe, forms the national foundation for secure data sharing between insured people and health care professionals, as defined by the French digital health agency's doctrine. Its purpose is to accelerate the development of digital health and encourage private and public sector stakeholders to develop innovative digital solutions that are useful to users and professionals.

By bringing MES and DMP together, the platform developed by Atos supports Cnam's objective of accelerating the large-scale adoption of digital services by insured people and health care professionals while ensuring personalized, secure processing of private medical data. By preventing information gaps and redundant procedures, the platform also addresses the need for coordinated care and controlled health insurance costs.

With adoption growing by approximately 130,000 users per week, nearly 28 million activated accounts and more than 40 million documents uploaded every month, MES-DMP already represents 1 petaflop and is targeting 40 million activated profiles by the end of 2027.

A national benchmark platform for secure health data sharing





Within this unified platform, Mon Espace Santé enables insured people to manage their health data, store their medical information and access the contents of their Shared Medical Record (DMP). The DMP remains the entry point for health care professionals to upload and review patients' medical documents. Patients can view these documents in Mon Espace Santé. The DMP centralizes test results, prescriptions and any information that facilitates communication among health care stakeholders and continuity of care.

Operated and secured in a dedicated cloud implemented by Atos and hosted in its data centers in France, the platform meets stringent regulatory requirements for security, health data hosting, sovereignty, interoperability and digital trust. These include the HDS framework for hosting health data, NIS/NIS2 for the cybersecurity of critical operators and RGS for secure electronic exchanges with government agencies.

Cnam relied on Atos' status as a certified health data host and its recognized cybersecurity expertise to safeguard the sovereignty of private health data within a secure, sovereign health data repository.

A technologically emblematic national e-health project





Atos was able to launch the project under controlled conditions by building on the proven foundations of the MES platform, deployed by its teams four years ago. As the incumbent provider, with established operational teams mobilizing more than 300 experts, Atos transitioned the Shared Medical Record and integrated it into the Mon Espace Santé architecture without disrupting service continuity.

Atos designed an architecture based on agility, industrialization and security by design to ensure the consistent delivery of platform enhancements. This Agile model, extended across a "Full DevSecOps" scope, was implemented collaboratively with Cnam's teams, bringing development, operations, security and governance closer together to continuously manage strategy, risks, security, operations and service improvement.

An end-to-end transition of the shared medical record





The technical, functional and application transition of the DMP was completed without disrupting service continuity, demonstrating Atos' expertise in transitioning, integrating and ensuring interoperability across heterogeneous and complex digital environments.

Franck Chartier, head of Atos France, said: "Serving as Cnam's technology partner and contributing to the evolution of the national platform for secure health data sharing to support care coordination, patient autonomy and the digital transformation of the health care system is a tremendous source of pride for our teams. For this project, Atos is bringing to bear its full range of technology expertise and experience managing large-scale digital transformations in a sovereign environment. It reflects the quality and trust that define the relationship between Atos and Cnam, a benchmark public-sector organization for e-health innovation in France."

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 51,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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