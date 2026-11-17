Pelico Joins Google Cloud's Sovereign AI Summit to address AI and Data sovereignty in Manufacturing

BRUSSELS, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelico today announced that Hamza Charrouf, Chief Customer Officer, will speak at the Sovereign AI Summit 2026, hosted by Google Cloud on November 17 at MIX Brussels.

At 12:20 CET, Charrouf joins the Real-World Use Cases panel, where public and private sector organizations will share how they are adopting advanced AI under the level of local control their work demands.

The summit comes as European organizations decide where to run AI, and under whose rules. In June, the European Commission published its Cloud Sovereignty Framework, which assesses providers against 48 criteria spanning law, data and AI, operations and supply chain.

Charrouf will speak for an industry where sovereignty is already an operational requirement. Aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturers hold some of the most sensitive data in Europe's economy: what their systems are made of, who supplies every part, when each program delivers, and the engineering data behind it all, much of it export-controlled. Pelico offers sovereign deployment options and is bringing its platform to S3NS in France, which keeps data under French jurisdiction and meets SecNumCloud requirements.

"Aerospace and defense manufacturers don't get to choose between control and speed," said Hamza Charrouf, Chief Customer Officer of Pelico. "Their data has to stay under the right jurisdiction, and the pressure to deliver is outpacing what pre-AI systems can handle. The question for industry is how to put AI to work in operations today, with clear control over where data lives and who can reach it."

From 14:15 to 15:00 CET, Charrouf will also join Hélène Bringer, President of S3NS and VP at Thales which runs Pelico in production at scale, and Gertjan Dewaele, VP Product & Technology at Worldline, for a roundtable with invited analysts and journalists on sovereign cloud technology and the S3NS platform.

"Manufacturers shouldn't have to sit on the sidelines of AI while they wait for sovereign options," said Bringer. "Bringing Pelico onto PREMI3NS, the Trusted Cloud by S3NS, demonstrates what an environment with high guarantees for the protection of sensitive data can unlock for critical industries."

More information on the summit is available at https://cloud.google.com/events/sovereign-ai-summit-26.

ABOUT PELICO

Pelico is the AI-powered orchestration platform for discrete manufacturers managing complex supply chains, multi-level BOMs, and multi-plant networks. Pelico closes the gap between what's planned and what happens on the factory floor, connecting planning, production, and supply chain teams around one operational reality. OE manufacturers and aftermarket operations in aerospace, defense, energy infrastructure, and industrial equipment use Pelico to reduce shortages, protect on-time delivery, and accelerate turnaround. Pelico operates in more than 25 countries. Learn more at pelico.ai.

Media Contact: Antoine Deroche, media@pelico.ai

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