

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The commodity currencies such as the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars weakened against their major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, as Asian stock markets traded lower as traders remained cautious and concerned over AI stock valuations and persistent global inflation risk. Traders looked ahead to Nvidia's results and Anthropic's expected listing for additional clues about the future of the AI trade. Uncertainty and stalemate in the Middle East are also weighing on market sentiment.



The U.S.-Iran war, which began in late February, is now in its ninth month with no resolution at sight. Qatar's mediatory efforts, with the support from several Arab nations, have not yielded any productive results.



Meanwhile, taking the number of aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three, the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has arrived, triggering concerns of fresh strikes on Iran.



Crude oil prices plunged on reports that warn of excess supply in the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.99 or 3.38 percent at $85.57 per barrel.



In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 2 meeting. At the meeting, the RBA raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year to bring inflation back to the target, hiking the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.85 percent, as widely expected. The bank has raised its key rate by 125 basis points so far this year.



In the Asian trading today, the Australian dollar fell to a 9-1/2-month low of 107.13 against the yen and nearly a 3-month low of 1.6360 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 107.41 and 1.6253, respectively. If the Aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 106.00 against the yen and 1.65 against the euro.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the Aussie slipped to nearly a 10-month low of 0.6728 and more than a 7-month low of 0.9622 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6737 and 0.9632, respectively. The Aussie may test support near 0.65 against the greenback and 0.94 against the loonie.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-year low of 87.43 against the yen and an 8-day low of 2.0061 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.64 and 2.0007, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 86.00 against the yen and 2.02 against the euro.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slipped to more than a 6-1/2-year low of 0.5484 and a 4-day low of 1.2290 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5497 and 1.2255, respectively. On the downside, 0.53 against the greenback and 1.25 against the aussie are seen as the next support levels for the kiwi.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 7-1/2-month low of 1.4316 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-month low of 111.27 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4299 and 111.51, respectively. If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.44 against the greenback and 110.00 against the yen.



Against the euro, the loonie slipped to 1.5750 from Monday's closing value of 1.5724. The loonie is likely to find support around the 1.59 region.



Looking ahead, German ZEW economic sentiment index for November is due to be released in the European session.



In the New York session, Canada housing starts for October, U.S. ADP weekly employment data, U.S. retail sales, export and import prices reports, all for October, U.S. New York Fed services activity index for November, U.S. business inventories for September, U.S. Redbook report and U.S NAHB housing market index for November are slated for release.



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