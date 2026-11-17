

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 174.78 against the euro and nearly a 3-week high of 209.58 against the pound, from early lows of 175.45 and 210.32, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 6-day high of 158.87 and a 1-month high of 189.45 from early lows of 159.61 and 189.91, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 172.00 against the euro, 208.00 against the pound, 156.00 against the greenback and 187.00 against the franc.



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