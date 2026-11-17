

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks shed ground Tuesday morning amid reports the United States is looking to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.



China's Foreign Ministry slammed the U.S. move a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.



Analysts said the prospect of tighter U.S. curbs will likely overshadow talks when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at a summit in Shenzhen on Thursday.



Uncertainty about the sustainability of the AI-driven data center boom and caution ahead of Nvidia's earnings report also contributed to market's weakness.



The benchmark DAX, which fell to 26,302.36 earlier in the session, was down 239.32 points of 0.9% at 26,390.85 a few minutes before noon. Deutsche Bank tumbled 5.6%. Rheinmetall dropped 2.8%. Adidas, Infineon Technologies, SAP, Mercedes-Benz, RWE and GEA Group shed 1.7%-1.9%.



Continental eased by about 1.5%. Scout24, MTU Aero Engines, Volkswagen, Brenntag, Siemens Healthineers, E.ON, Hochtief, Commerzbank, Bayer and Siemens Energy lost 0.7%-1.25%. Daimler Truck Holding, BMW, Beiersdorf and Fresenius Medical Care also showed weakness.



Deutsche Telekom moved up nearly 1%. Henkel, Fresenius, Zalando, Munich RE and Vonovia posted modest gains.



Data released by the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) showed Germany's ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed to 35.6 in November, up from 28.1 in October and well above market expectations of 29.0. This marked its highest level since February, suggesting that the German economy remains on a gradual recovery path.



Meanwhile, the assessment of current economic conditions improved again, rising 2.7 points to -33.2, its highest level since April 2023.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment in the Euro Area rose by 8 points from the previous month to 26.5 in November, its highest level in three months and firmly above market consensus for a softer increase to 19.1.



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